UFC 262 PPV Price: How Much Will Oliveira vs. Chandler Cost?

Tonight, MMA fans are going to see which fighter will become the next UFC Lightweight Champion in the wake of former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement. UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler is a pay-per-view event airing exclusively via ESPN+, however, so you’ll have to sign up for this premium streaming service and pony up the money for the PPV package. If you’re looking to watch the action unfold live, here’s how much the UFC 262 PPV will cost you — and how you might be able to save some cash if you’re a new subscriber.

All UFC pay-per-view events currently air only via ESPN+, the sport’s broadcaster’s premium streaming platform that launched in 2018. That’s not likely to change any time soon, either, given the very comfortable relationship that ESPN has established with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. ESPN+ itself costs $60 per year (or $6 per month if you’d prefer to pay a little more for a flexible monthly subscription) while UFC pay-per-views ring in at $70.

In the run-up to big pay-per-view shows, however, new ESPN+ subscribers can take advantage of a one-time bundle deal offer that includes a one-year membership to the streaming service along with the UFC 262 PPV package for just $90 — a nice $40 discount off of the $130 you’d normally pay for these if you bought them separately. If you already have ESPN+, though, then you’ll need to pay the standard ticket price for UFC pay-per-views.

You can watch the UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler live stream via ESPN+ on your mobile device, smart TV, streaming device, gaming console, or PC web browser, and your subscription gets you access to a myriad of other live and on-demand sports content as well. The main card is the pay-per-view portion of the show and it begins at 10 PM ET (7 PM PT); the early prelims kick off the event earlier at 6:30 PM ET.

