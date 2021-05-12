Sign up for ESPN+ Today and SAVE $40 on the UFC 262 PPV

This Saturday, May 15, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira and former three-time Bellator champ Michael Chandler are entering the Octagon in a title bout that will determine who is to become the new UFC lightweight champion. This pay-per-view event will air exclusively via ESPN+, and if you’re a new subscriber planning to watch UFC 262 live online, then you can save $40 when you sign up now.

It’s no secret that the UFC and ESPN have forged a very cozy relationship with one another. Since rolling out its premium online streaming platform in 2018, ESPN has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC pay-per-view events — meaning that if you want to stream UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler, you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+. The good news is that new members can score a one-year subscription to ESPN+ along with the UFC 262 PPV package (a $130 value) for $90 and enjoy a nice one-time $40 discount.

The main event at UFC 262 is a showdown for the lightweight title, which sits vacant after undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport shortly after his victory at UFC 254 last October. That left a few viable candidates for the belt; among them are Charles Oliveira (30-8) as the third-ranked UFC lightweight and league newcomer and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler (22-5) who sits at the fourth spot on the lightweight roster.

These two sit below current top-ranked lightweight fighters Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, but Poirier passed up the title shot in favor of a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor, while Gaethje’s last match was his unsuccessful title challenge against Khabib at UFC 254. That left Oliveira and Chandler as the top contenders, although this will only be Chandler’s second fight with the UFC since signing on with the league last September.

For the co-main event, former UFC champion and fifth-ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson (25-5) will be looking to end his recent losing streak as he takes on Beneil Dariush (20-4). Ferguson’s last two fights were against Oliveira and Gaethje; he lost both. If you want to watch the UFC 262 PPV live and see the action yourself in real-time, though, there’s still time to save $40 when you sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view bundle. The main card bouts begin at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.

