  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

UFC 262 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

By

UFC 262 is coming tomorrow to Houston, Texas, where Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will be fighting to claim the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. There are 24 fights in total planned for the event. Read on to learn more about the main events and to see the entire UFC 262 fight card.

The headliner at UFC 262 is a showdown between UFC veteran Charles Oliveira (30-8) and league newcomer Michael Chandler (22-5). Oliveira has been with the UFC since 2010 and this marks his first title shot. This is only Chandler’s second fight with the promotion, however. The former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion signed on with the UFC last year and made his debut this January at UFC 257, where he defeated Dan Hooker via first-round TKO to earn the Performance of the Night award. Whoever wins this bout will take the UFC Lightweight Championship belt which was vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov after the undefeated former champ retired from MMA.

More UFC

A second lightweight bout between former interim champion Tony Ferguson (25-5) and Beneil Dariush (20-4) will serve as the co-main event. Ferguson is one of the top fighters in his weight class, but has had a string of back-to-back losses in his last two matchups that ended his streak of 12 straight victories. His last contest was against Charles Oliveira last December at UFC 256, where Ferguson lost via unanimous decision.

The early prelims start off the show early at 6:30 p.m. ET; the main event (which is the pay-per-view portion of the event) begins at 10 p.m. Now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view so you can watch UFC 262 online on Saturday. Then, you can check out the entire lineup of fighters below.

UFC 262 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)

  • Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira
  • Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz
  • Sean Soriano vs. Christos Giagos

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

  • Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz
  • Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy
  • Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko
  • Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo
  • Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza
  • Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Editors' Recommendations

When is the Next UFC Fight? Date, Time, and Schedule

ufc 262 ppv deal world champion belt

What You Need to Know About Charles Oliveira Before UFC 262

everything you need to know about charles oliveira ufc 262

What You Need to Know About Tony Ferguson Before UFC 262

everything you need to know about tony ferguson ufc 262

UFC Fan? Rewatch the 25 Greatest Fights on ESPN+ for Free

ufc 262 ppv deal world champion belt

The Best Netflix Movies to Stream Right Now

2021 oscar nominations where to watch mank

The Best Rugged Tablets for On-the-Go in 2021

best rugged tablets 2021

The 20 Best Animated Series on Netflix Right Now

best animated series on netflix scissor seven

The Best Podcasts to Listen to in 2021

The 26 Best Amazon Prime Movies to Stream Right Now

best amazon prime movies galaxyquest

Watch Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola: Live Stream PBC Boxing Today

watch ruiz vs arreola live stream online pbc boxing

Best Online Flower Delivery Services for May 2021

best online flower delivery services 1 800 flowers valentines day 2021

Best Cheap Nerf Gun Deals and Sales for May 2021

Best Cheap Tempur-Pedic Mattress Sales and Deals for May 2021

https://assets-www.tempurpedic.com/media/original_images/luxebreeze-soft-pdp_1.jpg