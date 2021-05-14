UFC 262 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

UFC 262 is coming tomorrow to Houston, Texas, where Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will be fighting to claim the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. There are 24 fights in total planned for the event. Read on to learn more about the main events and to see the entire UFC 262 fight card.
The headliner at UFC 262 is a showdown between UFC veteran Charles Oliveira (30-8) and league newcomer Michael Chandler (22-5). Oliveira has been with the UFC since 2010 and this marks his first title shot. This is only Chandler’s second fight with the promotion, however. The former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion signed on with the UFC last year and made his debut this January at UFC 257, where he defeated Dan Hooker via first-round TKO to earn the Performance of the Night award. Whoever wins this bout will take the UFC Lightweight Championship belt which was vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov after the undefeated former champ retired from MMA.
More UFC
A second lightweight bout between former interim champion Tony Ferguson (25-5) and Beneil Dariush (20-4) will serve as the co-main event. Ferguson is one of the top fighters in his weight class, but has had a string of back-to-back losses in his last two matchups that ended his streak of 12 straight victories. His last contest was against Charles Oliveira last December at UFC 256, where Ferguson lost via unanimous decision.
The early prelims start off the show early at 6:30 p.m. ET; the main event (which is the pay-per-view portion of the event) begins at 10 p.m. Now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view so you can watch UFC 262 online on Saturday. Then, you can check out the entire lineup of fighters below.
UFC 262 Fight Card
Early Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)
- Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira
- Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz
- Sean Soriano vs. Christos Giagos
Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)
- Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz
- Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy
- Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko
- Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett
Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)
- Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
- Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo
- Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza
- Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin
Editors' Recommendations
- What You Need to Know About UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman
- Rewatch Thrilla in Manila: Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier on ESPN+ for Free
- When is the Next UFC Fight? Date, Time, and Schedule
- What You Need to Know About Charles Oliveira Before UFC 262
- What You Need to Know About Tony Ferguson Before UFC 262