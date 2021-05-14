UFC 262 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

UFC 262 is coming tomorrow to Houston, Texas, where Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will be fighting to claim the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. There are 24 fights in total planned for the event. Read on to learn more about the main events and to see the entire UFC 262 fight card.

The headliner at UFC 262 is a showdown between UFC veteran Charles Oliveira (30-8) and league newcomer Michael Chandler (22-5). Oliveira has been with the UFC since 2010 and this marks his first title shot. This is only Chandler’s second fight with the promotion, however. The former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion signed on with the UFC last year and made his debut this January at UFC 257, where he defeated Dan Hooker via first-round TKO to earn the Performance of the Night award. Whoever wins this bout will take the UFC Lightweight Championship belt which was vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov after the undefeated former champ retired from MMA.

A second lightweight bout between former interim champion Tony Ferguson (25-5) and Beneil Dariush (20-4) will serve as the co-main event. Ferguson is one of the top fighters in his weight class, but has had a string of back-to-back losses in his last two matchups that ended his streak of 12 straight victories. His last contest was against Charles Oliveira last December at UFC 256, where Ferguson lost via unanimous decision.

The early prelims start off the show early at 6:30 p.m. ET; the main event (which is the pay-per-view portion of the event) begins at 10 p.m. Now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view so you can watch UFC 262 online on Saturday. Then, you can check out the entire lineup of fighters below.

UFC 262 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)

Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

Sean Soriano vs. Christos Giagos

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz

Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin

