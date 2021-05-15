What Channel Is UFC on Tonight? Catch UFC 262 Live

Following former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement from the sport of MMA, UFC fans are finally going to get to see who will be the league’s next lightweight champ as Charles Oliveira goes fist-to-fist with Bellator veteran Michael Chandler tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler is offering up a total of 12 fights spread across main, preliminary, and early preliminary cards. Here’s what channel UFC is on tonight.

The fights happening tonight at UFC 262 are divided among three cards, with the main card comprising the pay-per-view portion of the event. For that, as with all UFC PPV shows, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+, which is the only platform on which these pay-per-view cards currently air. Once you sign up, you can tune in to UFC 262 on any compatible smart TV, mobile device, streaming stick, and Xbox or PlayStation gaming console with the ESPN app (or simply in your computer web browser if you don’t want to deal with the app).

More UFC 262

The two undercards are a different matter. The four prelims, headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, will also be broadcast on the ESPN TV channel, while the three early preliminary bouts will be broadcast via UFC Fight Pass. However, all three UFC 262 fight cards will air on ESPN+, and since you need that to watch the UFC 262 PPV anyway, you may as well sign up so you can stream the whole thing on one platform.

Joining ESPN+ will set you back just $6 per month or a cheaper $60 per year, while the UFC 262 pay-per-view ticket costs $70. New subscribers can grab this one-time bundle deal that includes a one-year ESPN+ membership along with the UFC 262 PPV package for $90 — a cool $40 savings. The main card fights (featuring the UFC Lightweight Championship match between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler) begin at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, while the early prelims kick off the action early at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.

Editors' Recommendations