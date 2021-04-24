  1. Culture

What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 261 Schedule



Looking forward to UFC 261 tonight? So are we. And with more than a dozen fights between the undercards and main card, it’s sure to be a long and exciting night of bloody MMA action. Here’s what you need to know about the event, including the all-important UFC 261 time, and when you’ll have to be ready to tune in if you plan to watch Usman vs. Masvidal 2 live.

There are 13 fights on the UFC 261 schedule spread across three cards. The four early prelims are kicking off the event at 5:45 PM ET (2:45 PM PT). The preliminary card, which also features four bouts, starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Those eight undercard matchups should suffice to whet your appetite for the main event to come.

The main card features five fights in total, including the three championship contests which serve as the primary attraction. That action is happening at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, so that’s when you’ll need to tune in if you want to dig into the real “meat and potatoes” of tonight’s show.

We expect the headliner bout, a rematch between defending champion Kamaru Usman and title challenger Jorge Masvidal for the welterweight belt, to happen at around midnight ET. The whole main card should last around 2 to 3 hours (UFC fights are capped at 30 minutes, but obviously not all of them go on that long).

The main card, starting at 10 p.m. PT, is the pay-per-view portion of the event, so you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ in order to watch UFC 261 live. If you haven’t done so, yet, then you still have a chance to nab a one-year ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 261 PPV package for $90 for a one-time $40 savings.

