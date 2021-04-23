UFC 261 PPV Price: How Much Will Usman vs. Masvidal 2 Cost?

UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 is coming to Jacksonville, Florida tomorrow night, and with three championship bouts on the main card, this is sure to be one of the hottest events of 2021 (a year in which we’ve already seen some awesome fights). UFC 261 is a pay-per-view show, though, so you’ll need to pay for it. Here’s how much the UFC 261 PPV costs and what you need in order to watch Usman vs. Masvidal 2 live.

All UFC PPV shows air exclusively via ESPN+, the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming app that launched with much fanfare in 2018. ESPN+ itself will set you back just $6 per month or a cheaper $60 per year, giving you full access to live and on-demand sports content including fights, games, interviews, press conferences, analysis, exclusive shows, and more, all deliver right to virtually any compatible streaming device.

To watch live pay-per-view shows like UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2, you need to pony up 70 bucks — unless you’re a new ESPN+ subscriber, that is. If you haven’t signed up for ESPN+ yet, then in the run-up to these big UFC events, you can grab a bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ along with the upcoming UFC PPV (a combined $130 value) for $90, giving you a cool $40 discount.

There are currently 13 bouts scheduled for UFC 261, but the five-fight main card is the pay-per-view portion of the event and that’s where you’ll see the three championship contests — including the highly anticipated welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. That means that if you want to live stream UFC 261 online tomorrow, now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ and cash in on that UFC 261 bundle deal if you’re a new subscriber.

