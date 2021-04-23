  1. Culture

UFC 261 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

By

This weekend in Jacksonville, Florida, UFC 261 is bringing some serious heat to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, where three champions will be defending their belts. Fans are especially looking forward to the main event: A hotly-anticipated rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and title contender Jorge Masvidal. Read on to find out more about the UFC 261 fight card and which fighters are stepping into the Octagon tomorrow night.

The star-studded UFC 261 fight card features some of the best talent in the world of MMA. Three championship belts are on the line here: Former women’s strawweight champ Jessica Andrade, who just moved up to flyweight, is gunning to take the title from current champ Valentina Shevchenko. Rose Namajunas, who also formerly held the women’s strawweight belt before losing it to Andrade, is vying to reclaim her title from reigning champion Zhang Weili (who defeated Andrade to take the belt herself). Finally, the main event: Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman will be defending the welterweight championship in a rematch against Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, who unsuccessfully challenged Usman for the title last year.

Related

There are 13 fights in total planned for UFC 261; you can check out the entire card below. The three championship bouts are on the main card, and that’s the pay-per-view part of the show, meaning you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch it live. The early prelims begin at 5:45 p.m. ET with the main event starting at 10.

UFC 261 Fight Card

Early Prelims (5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT)

  • Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad
  • Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu
  • Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina
  • Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

  • Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown
  • Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic
  • Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen
  • Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

  • Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal
  • Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade
  • Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman
  • Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Editors' Recommendations

Everything You Need to Know About Jorge Masvidal Before UFC 261

everything you need to know about jorge masvidal ufc feature

Everything You Need to Know About Kamaru Usman Before UFC 261

everything you need to know about kamaru usman ufc profile

How to Watch the UFC 261 Weigh-In Online Today 

watch ufc 261 weigh in usman vs masvidal

UFC 261 PPV Price: How Much Will Usman vs. Masvidal 2 Cost?

ufc 261 ppv price usman vs masvidal

Watch Copa del Rey 2021 Final: Athletic Club vs. Barcelona Live Stream

watch copa del ray 2021 final athletic club vs barcelona live stream online messi on ball

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Card: Who’s Fighting at Triller Fight Club?

jake paul vs ben askren fight card boxing win

What Channel Is Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren on Tonight? Tune in Live

jake paul vs ben askren channel featured image

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Date: When Is the Boxing Match?

jake paul vs ben askren date boxing fight

Who’s Performing at Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren?

jake paul vs ben askren fight card boxing win

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV Price: How Much Will it Cost?

jake paul vs ben askren ppv price face off

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Time: When are They Entering the Ring?

jake paul vs ben askren time press conference

What is Triller Fight Club? A Beginner’s Guide

triller fight club

What is FITE.TV? Everything You Need to Know

how to live stream mma fights fite tv streaming service