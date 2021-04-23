UFC 261 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

This weekend in Jacksonville, Florida, UFC 261 is bringing some serious heat to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, where three champions will be defending their belts. Fans are especially looking forward to the main event: A hotly-anticipated rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and title contender Jorge Masvidal. Read on to find out more about the UFC 261 fight card and which fighters are stepping into the Octagon tomorrow night.

The star-studded UFC 261 fight card features some of the best talent in the world of MMA. Three championship belts are on the line here: Former women’s strawweight champ Jessica Andrade, who just moved up to flyweight, is gunning to take the title from current champ Valentina Shevchenko. Rose Namajunas, who also formerly held the women’s strawweight belt before losing it to Andrade, is vying to reclaim her title from reigning champion Zhang Weili (who defeated Andrade to take the belt herself). Finally, the main event: Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman will be defending the welterweight championship in a rematch against Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, who unsuccessfully challenged Usman for the title last year.

Related

There are 13 fights in total planned for UFC 261; you can check out the entire card below. The three championship bouts are on the main card, and that’s the pay-per-view part of the show, meaning you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch it live. The early prelims begin at 5:45 p.m. ET with the main event starting at 10.

UFC 261 Fight Card

Early Prelims (5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT)

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Editors' Recommendations