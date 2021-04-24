What Channel Is UFC 261 on Tonight? Tune in Live

Looking forward to UFC 261 tonight? With three championship fights on the main card, we don’t blame you. MMA fans are getting a treat tonight, and if you’re one of them and you’re frantically poking around the web to find out what channel the UFC 261 fight cards are going to be on, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

UFC 261 is a pay-per-view, and as of now (and for the foreseeable future), ESPN+ is the only outlet that livestreams UFC PPV events. That means that, for the pay-per-view portion of the show at least, you won’t be able to watch UFC 261 on TV — you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+. If you’re a new subscriber, though, then you’ll be pleased to know that you can grab a year’s worth of ESPN+ with the UFC 261 PPV bundle for $90, a one-time deal that saves you $40.

More UFC 261

Although the five-fight main card (featuring the three championship bouts) is only on ESPN+, the early prelims and preliminary card are a different story. The preliminary bouts, which start at 8 PM ET, will air on regular ESPN, while the early prelims can be watched on ESPN2 and on UFC Fight Pass. The entire UFC 261 fight card will be airing on ESPN+ regardless, so you don’t need to bounce around between channels if you plan to watch the whole thing — ESPN+ is really all you need.

ESPN+ can be accessed via the ESPN app on pretty much any modern streaming platform including smart TVs, streaming sticks, and mobile devices (iOS, Android, and Fire), as well as Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles. If you don’t want to mess with the app, you can also watch the UFC 261 live stream right in your web browser.

Editors' Recommendations