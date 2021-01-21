  1. Culture

Don’t Wait Until Saturday — Buy the UFC 257 PPV Today and SAVE $40

By

Tuning into UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 just got a whole lot cheaper — ESPN+ is offering a $40 discount on the UFC 257 PPV to new customers who sign up before Saturday, January 23. After handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 257 PPV would usually set you back $70. However, ESPN+ is offering the two for only $90. But what about existing ESPN+ subscribers? You’re out of luck sadly and will need to hand over $70 to watch UFC 257 online

ESPN+ is the exclusive streaming partner for the UFC, making it the only (legal) way to view the UFC 257 live stream. It’s home to more than just the UFC, though: It’s also home to both live and archived MLB, MLS, NBA, and NHL matches, as well as PGA Golf, Top Rank Boxing, and the United Soccer League. In addition, there’s a fantastic selection of overseas content, headlined by United Kingdom’s FA Cup — the qualifier for the UEFA Europa League, which is also broadcast on ESPN+.

Related

By taking advantage of the ESPN+ UFC 257 PPV Bundle for new subscribers, you can tune in to all of this action, as well as the the full UFC 257 fight card, for just $70. To recap, that’s $40 less than what it would otherwise cost to take out the ESPN+ subscription needed to tune into UFC fights and for the UFC 257 PPV. If you’re a sports fan and can see yourself using ESPN+ again in the future, this is a deal that’s absolutely not to be missed. But act fast: It’s an early-bird special.

Editors' Recommendations

How to Watch the UFC 257 Press Conference Online Today

watch ufc 257 press conference mma 178 mcgregor vs poirier

How to Save $40 on the UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 PPV

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

The 10 Best Whiskies for Irish Coffee This 2021

irish coffee

The 21 Best Furniture Brands to Check Out Now

best furniture brands 0 article

The 10 Best Christmas Songs to Create the Ultimate 2020 Holiday Playlist

best christmas songs image of turntable vinyl record player sound technology for dj to mix amp play music

5 Useful Ideas to Recycle that Old Christmas Tree

pine needle fire starter

The Best Headphones for Men in 2021

Best Headphones of 2021

Self-Care for Men: A Complete Guide To Feeling Your Absolute Best

Modern Touches Mixed with Retro Charm Honor This Home’s 1960’s Origins

thunderbird heights exterior shot of courtyard

The 10 Best War Movies of All Time

best war movies 1917

The 25 Best Netflix Shows to Binge in 2021

Why Kiss’ Virtual New Year’s Eve Concert Is the Perfect Way To Kiss 2020 Goodbye

kiss virtual new years eve concert 2020 40th anniversary world tour

The Big List of Brands with Lifetime Warranties

brands with lifetime warranties dewalt exocore hatchet facebook