Tuning into UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 just got a whole lot cheaper — ESPN+ is offering a $40 discount on the UFC 257 PPV to new customers who sign up before Saturday, January 23. After handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 257 PPV would usually set you back $70. However, ESPN+ is offering the two for only $90. But what about existing ESPN+ subscribers? You’re out of luck sadly and will need to hand over $70 to watch UFC 257 online

ESPN+ is the exclusive streaming partner for the UFC, making it the only (legal) way to view the UFC 257 live stream. It’s home to more than just the UFC, though: It’s also home to both live and archived MLB, MLS, NBA, and NHL matches, as well as PGA Golf, Top Rank Boxing, and the United Soccer League. In addition, there’s a fantastic selection of overseas content, headlined by United Kingdom’s FA Cup — the qualifier for the UEFA Europa League, which is also broadcast on ESPN+.

By taking advantage of the ESPN+ UFC 257 PPV Bundle for new subscribers, you can tune in to all of this action, as well as the the full UFC 257 fight card, for just $70. To recap, that’s $40 less than what it would otherwise cost to take out the ESPN+ subscription needed to tune into UFC fights and for the UFC 257 PPV. If you’re a sports fan and can see yourself using ESPN+ again in the future, this is a deal that’s absolutely not to be missed. But act fast: It’s an early-bird special.

