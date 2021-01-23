Last Chance: Sign up to watch UFC 257 now and SAVE $40

  1. Culture

By

Tuning into UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 just got a whole lot cheaper — ESPN+ is offering a $40 discount on the UFC 257 PPV to new customers who sign up before the event starts. After handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 257 PPV would usually set you back $70. However, ESPN+ is offering the two for only $90. But what about existing ESPN+ subscribers? You’re out of luck sadly and will need to hand over $70 to watch UFC 257 online.

ESPN+ is the exclusive streaming partner for the UFC, making it the only legal way to watch the UFC 257 live stream. It’s home to more than just the UFC, though: It’s also home to both live and archived MLB, MLS, NBA, and NHL matches, as well as PGA Golf, Top Rank Boxing, and the United Soccer League. In addition, there’s a fantastic selection of overseas content, headlined by United Kingdom’s FA Cup — the qualifier for the UEFA Europa League, which is also broadcast on ESPN+.

By taking advantage of the ESPN+ UFC 257 PPV Bundle for new subscribers, you can tune in to all of this action, as well as the the full UFC 257 fight card, for just $70. To recap, that’s $40 less than what it would otherwise cost to take out the ESPN+ subscription needed to watch UFC fights and for the UFC 257 PPV. If you’re a sports fan and can see yourself using ESPN+ again in the future, this is a deal that’s absolutely not to be missed. But act fast: It’s an early-bird special.

UFC 257 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6:15 PM ET/3:15 PM PT)

  • Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz
  • Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET/5 PM PT)

  • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Matt Frevola
  • Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior
  • Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann
  • Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Main Card (10 PM ET/7 PM PT)

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
  • Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler
  • Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood
  • Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

The 11 Best Anime Series on Hulu Right Now