How to Save $40 on the UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 PPV

This Saturday, MMA legend Conor “The Notorious” McGregor is walking back to the Octagon to face Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier in a highly anticipated rematch that will take place on UFC Fight Island. UFC 257 is a pay-per-view event airing exclusively via ESPN’s premium online streaming service, so now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ — and if you’re a new subscriber, you can score a one-year ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 257: Poirier Vs. McGregor 2 PPV package for $90 and save $40.

Even if you’re not initiated into the world of MMA, you’ve almost certainly heard of Conor McGregor. This Irish fighter’s fame extends well outside the Octagon and his name now graces everything from clothing to whiskey. What he’ll always be known for, however, is his aggressive and boisterous nature (both in and out of the ring, which has earned him some legal trouble as well as a six-month suspension). His entertaining, strike-heavy fighting style as well as his big personality have garnered Conor McGregor his fair share of criticism and controversy, but it has also made him the largest pay-per-view draw in UFC history.

More UFC

McGregor’s most recent bout was against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone last January at UFC 246, a contest that The Notorious won handily when he finished his opponent by knockout 40 seconds into the first round. This was the first time in 15 months that McGregor had stepped back into the Octagon, and in June 2020, he announced his retirement on social media. Given that he had done so before, many people (including UFC CEO Dana White) voiced skepticism that this retirement would last. Surely enough, it was announced later that year that McGregor would face Dustin Poirier in a rematch in January 2021 — the first big UFC pay-per-view event of the year.

McGregor (22-4) and Poirier (26-6) faced off once before at UFC 178 in 2014. The Irish fighter took the victory at the 1:46 mark in the first round, but The Diamond performed admirably, landing more significant strikes before being stopped via TKO. A lot of time has passed since their first encounter, and Poirier is now the second-ranked fighter on the UFC lightweight roster (McGregor sits at number four). The stakes are high for this rematch, too, as Dana White has stated that the victor at UFC 257 is likely to get a shot at the lightweight title, which is set to be vacated in the wake of champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement.

As a pay-per-view event, UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 will air live only on ESPN+. This premium streaming service is the go-to place for watching live and on-demand UFC content online, which includes not just fights but weigh-ins, press conferences, interviews, analysis, exclusive shows, and more. A year’s worth of ESPN+ would normally cost you $60 while the UFC 257 PPV rings in at $70 (totaling $130), but new subscribers who sign up for ESPN+ can get both for $90, saving 40 bucks off the price of purchasing them separately.

