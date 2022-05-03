Save Up to 25% Off In This Massive Timex Watch Sale

Since their debut in 1854, Timex has become synonymous with stylish, high-quality time-telling. Right now, Timex is running a pretty exciting sale on select watches. Using the code SAVEMORE, if you spend $49 or more you’ll receive 15% off; spend $99 or more and you’ll snag a cool 25% off. Some of the best Timex watches are included in this promotion, so if you’re thinking about upping your watch game, it might be worthwhile to check out this sale before it’s over. Don’t forget that Timex offers free shipping, making this limited-time deal all the more enticing.

Expedition Scout 40mm Fabric Strap Watch – $51 was $60

Originally $60, the Expedition Scout 40mm Fabric Strap Watch was already a very affordable option with maximum style, but throw in a $15 discount and for $45, this is a steal. This watch features both standard and 24-hour time and is water-resistant up to fifty meters. With an INIGLO Light-Up Watch Dial, the Expedition Scout enables you to tell time even in the dark and the date window always keeps you on schedule. The strap, made from mixed fabric and leather materials, is ultra-durable, leaving you prepared for whatever comes your way throughout the day. Available in three colors, this watch at this price feels like a no-brainer.

Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch – $134, was $179

Few watches go from day to night as elegantly and seamlessly as the Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch. At 25% off, this classic timepiece that was originally $179 is on sale for $134. The gorgeous stainless steel bracelet is adjustable, ensuring the perfect fit, and it is water-resistant up to fifty meters. Even though you’re not likely to take this beauty for a swim, you’ll be ready just in case. The bright green face sets the Falcon Eye apart from the pack of the best luxury watches on the market and is undeniably a head-turner. The sleek day and date window was designed to keep you organized and on track.

Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch – $187, was $249

Timex’s Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap watch encapsulates a modern twist on 1960s timepiece style. Originally $249, Timex’s 25% off code reduces the price of this classic leather watch to $187. This watch is perhaps the most unique in Timex’s catalog, featuring half of the dial in Roman numbers and half in Arabic numerals. The rose gold-tone stainless-steel case only serves to set this watch apart even further. The Marlin Automatic California watch is powered by your movement and comes complete with a 40-hour power reserve. It can also be hand-wound with the crown. If you’re considering making this watch your own, the $62 savings is too good to miss.

