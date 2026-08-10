The Golf Channel’s Betting on Reality TV Again With ‘Big Break,’ Which Returns After More Than 10 Years

The Big Break was an incredibly popular show on The Golf Channel for over a decade. The reality TV series premiered in 2003 and aired 23 seasons until 2015, when it was canceled. At the time, NBC owned the Golf Channel, and the network made cuts throughout, which included axing Big Break. The series pitted aspiring pro golfers against a series of challenges. Think Survivor meets Wipeout. But the stakes were high, with the winner ultimately receiving the grand prize of a sponsor exemption at a pro golf tournament.

The series, which debuted in 2003, featured a myriad of skills challenges, including the popular “Glass Break” and “Flop Wall” challenges. And after NBC sold off some of its assets, including the Golf Channel, new owner Versant — in collaboration with the golf media company Good Good — is bringing back the popular series for its 24th season, which is being co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise fame Wells Adams and former LPGA Tour pro and Golf Channel personality Blair O’Neal. The team is also made up of Good Good Golf’s Matt Scharff, who will be a reporter, along with Brad Dalke and Tom “Bubbie” Broders as non-playing team captains.

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The 12-member cast has also recently been announced as they try to earn the Big Break title and a spot in the PGA Tour’s Good God Championship in November. Good Good Golf’s Sean Walsh and Matt Meneghetti were the first two competitors chosen. Contestants also include a former caddie for PGA Tour golfer Jason Day (Asaeli Marika “Bat” Batibasaga), the world No. 1 disabled golfer (Kipp Popert), and the son of former pro football player John Jackson (world long driver Josh Jackson), among others.

The Competition Before the Competition

There were 11 confirmed contestants. The final spot came down to the first-ever “Big Break Qualifier,” which took place on Aug. 7, with New England’s Fletcher Babcock, California’s Murphy Scott, and Indiana’s Nick Bienz competing for the final spot.

The winner turned out to be Babcock, who will join the 11 confirmed contestants when the competition kicks off later this month. For those who want to catch up and get a refresher on what Big Break is all about can watch past seasons on GolfPass. The digital streaming membership was developed in partnership with Rory McIlroy. GolfPass also offers streaming video lessons and a vast library of original instructional content.

Big Break premieres Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and streams the next day on GolfPass. Check out the trailer below.