 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

PS5 just crashed to its cheapest-ever price

Andrew Morrisey
By
Unsplash

One of the few things better than getting a new gaming console is getting a new gaming console at a discount. Right now you can get the Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Edition for $440 at Monoprice, which is a savings of $60 from its regular price of $500 and the lowest price its seen. This will make a nice edition to your home theater setup if you enjoy a good gaming adventure, or if you’ve been watching the best video game movies ever made and want to take on their inspiration in video game form. Monoprice is including free shipping to the United States with a purchase.

Why You Should Buy the Sony PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 unleashes new gaming possibilities over previous generations of gaming consoles. Lightning-fast load times are the norm with an ultra0high speed solid state drive, which also allows creators to pull data so quickly that they can design games in ways never before possible. If the best retro game consoles are more where your gaming influence resides, you can actually take on more than 4,000 games from the PS4 on this PlayStation 5 console, and their presentation is even improved on this newer generation console, with frame rates being much smoother on many of the games.

Recommended Videos

And speaking of improvement, the PlayStation 5 allows for smooth and fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120 frames per second for compatible games, with support for 120Hz output on 4K displays. This will keep your gaming playback from breaking apart or lagging, even during the most intense gameplay action. Additionally, immersive HDR playback is one of its more impressive features. When it comes to getting the PlayStation 5 set up with your home theater, the package comes with everything you need. Included is the PlayStation 5 console, a wireless controller, an AC power cord, and both an HDMI cable and USB cable for connecting to your home theater.

Related

While the PlayStation 5 typically has a pretty hefty price tag at $500, today at Monoprice you can capitalize on a $60 discount and its lowest-ever price. This discount brings the price down to $440, and makes it a little bit more affordable addition to your home theater. Free shipping to the United States is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
The best shows on Amazon Prime to binge in August
This is a definitive list of the best shows that are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Hughie, Butcher, and Mother's Milk look down into a mysterious car trunk in "The Boys"

Even if you've picked a streaming service, it can be impossible to narrow down what you're really looking for. If you've run out of the best Netflix movies and Netflix original series to watch, you'll need to find somewhere else to turn. Fortunately, Netflix is far from the only game in town. Anyone who uses Amazon Prime to get packages delivered to them quickly also has access to a library of fairly impressive shows and movies. If you're looking for your next series to binge, and you already have Amazon anyway, then we've got a list of the best shows on Amazon Prime well worth you're time. We've broken down the best shows to stream on Amazon Prime to start with below, with entries that range from sprawling sci-fi to touching, grounded comedies.

We've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu shows, and the best Disney Plus shows to watch if you've seen all of these.

Read more
The 12 best movie drinking games to play while watching the films
You'll love playing these movie drinking games
Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Watching something can be a great way to stave off the boredom that everyone faces from time to time. Whether it's a great show or movie available on Netflix or Amazon Prime, streaming services have ensured that we'll always have something to watch. Just having something to watch often isn't enough, though. In fact, what some people need is a game that goes alongside the latest thing that's streaming which is why we've developed this list of drinking games that are perfect for Amazon Prime or Netflix subscribers.

You don't need to follow along with these games to get to a good drinking game with anything you're watching. What you might find, though, is that these movie drinking games have been carefully calibrated to ensure that you have as much fun as possible. Once you see a game that looks like fun, just grab a case of cheap beer or whatever your preferred drink might be and get started. You can also check out our guides for board games and card-drinking games if you're looking for a drinking game that doesn't involve a screen at all.

Read more
The 10 best movies on Max available to stream now
New to Max? Here are the top movies to start with
Scene from The Hobbit

With HBO Max rebranding to Max, it's a great time to get acquainted with all of the great movies on the streaming service. In addition to large portions of the Warner Bros. catalog, it also has tons of seminal, classic films, as well as plenty of foreign releases. Because the catalog is so big and rich, there are about 250 titles that could go on this list. There's a wealth of options to choose from whether you're into action movies or comedies, and you shouldn't feel limited by the selection below.
Instead, you should treat it as a jumping-off point of Max movies, one that will hopefully allow you to explore many of the titles that didn't quite make the cut. Max has great movies in every genre and from every period of film history. This is just a sampling of what the service has to offer. And if you're looking for more Max content, we've rounded up the best shows on Max to watch right now.

Dunkirk (2017)

Read more