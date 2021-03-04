Looking forward to the UFC 259 PPV event this weekend? Now is the ideal time to sign up to live stream UFC with ESPN+ offering a $40 discount on the UFC 259 PPV price to new customers who sign up for the streaming service before the event starts. That means you can enjoy both ESPN+ for a full year and the UFC PPV fight for just $90 instead of the usual price of $130. It’s the best deal out there for sports fans at the moment.

While past UFC cards have been at UFC Fight Island, this one is at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Its main event has middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya hoping to make history as he competes for a second title in the second division in his fight against Jan Blachowicz, current UFC light heavyweight champion. Blachowicz might be the reigning 205-pound titleholder but he’s the underdog in this fight meaning it should be a gripping battle. That’s because many people believe that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is a once-in-a-lifetime fighter.

In addition, there’s the co-main event with UFC featherweight two-division champion Amanda Nunes up against Megan Anderson, with UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan facing off against Aljamain Sterling.

As well as the three title bouts, there are also lightweight bouts between Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober, along with a light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Aleksander Rakic.

Want even more? There are plenty of preliminary fights too including Dominick Cruz versus Casey Kenney, Joseph Benavidez versus Askar Askarov, Jake Matthews versus Sean Brady, Randy Costa versus Trevin Jones, Aalon Cruz versus Uros Medic, and Tim Elliott versus Jordan Espinosa.

Ordinarily, the UFC 259 PPV would set you back $70 but right now, if you sign up to an annual ESPN+ subscription at the same time, you can save $40 on the UFC 259 card. That means a year’s worth of ESPN+ access plus the PPV event will cost you just $90. That’s only $20 more than the UFC PPV alone would cost. The only downside is that if you’re an existing ESPN+ subscriber, you’re not eligible for this deal. It’s strictly for new subscribers only.

A year’s worth of ESPN+ gives you access to thousands of events from the UFC, MLB, NHL, MLS, Serie A, Top Rank Boxing, and much more. It’s a fantastic subscription for sports fans. If you’re excited to watch UFC 259 PPV, there’s never been a better time to sign up to ESPN+. Be quick though — the offer ends very soon.

