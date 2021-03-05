  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hurry! Sign up for a FREE Kindle Unlimited Subscription Today

By
amazon kindle 2019
Amazon

If you love to read, there’s no better subscription than a Kindle Unlimited subscription. Right now, you can enjoy two months of Kindle Unlimited for free if you hit the subscribe button today. It’s an ideal way to unwind with the best literature out there, and is sure to be an enjoyable break from your usual streaming habits.

The Amazon Kindle Unlimited Subscription gives you access to over 1 million titles from a vast selection of different genres. Whatever your mood, there’s something here for you. You can dive into the delights of the Harry Potter series, enjoy J.R.R Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, as well as enjoy the latest work from Dean Koontz, or discover fascinating true stories. The beauty behind Kindle Unlimited is that there’s nothing to lose in what you choose. You can simply try something out and see if it’s your kind of book. It’s just like a regular library but without the need to head outdoors to see what’s available.

Besides the huge wealth of books, you can also read many popular magazines including The New Yorker, Wired, and Entertainment Weekly. It’s all included as part of the Kindle Unlimited package. Overwhelmed with options? Check out our look at the 19 classic books everyone should read for some ideas of where to begin.

Don’t have an Amazon Kindle? Don’t worry. You don’t need one to access Kindle Unlimited — just download the Kindle app to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop to get access.

The only real catch to the Amazon Kindle Unlimited Subscription trial is that it’s only available to new Kindle Unlimited members. If you’ve used the service before, you’ll have to pay the regular $10 a month to enjoy access to all these titles again. Still, that’s a very affordable price for so much great content. Amazon even bundles in plenty of audiobooks to truly sweeten the deal.

There are no hidden costs to Amazon Kindle Unlimited. Simply remember to cancel the trial before it ends and you won’t pay a single penny. You can even cancel the trial moments after you sign up to it and you’ll still get to enjoy the full two months of content entirely for free. It’s a total no-brainer of an offer if you love to read.

Editors' Recommendations

How to Watch Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+

how to watch raya and the last dragon online disney plus

Should You Buy the UFC 259 PPV Today or Wait Until Saturday?

should you buy the ufc 259 ppv today israel adesanya deal

How to Live Stream UFC Fights Online in 2021

israel adesanya future of ufc 236 holloway v poirier 2

The Best Rugged Tablets for On-the-Go

best rugged tablets 2021

This Texan Bead Sculpture Artist Turns Animal Skulls Into Modern Western Art

artist carter watkins feature

Why This Lake Washington Courtyard House Is the Perfect Suburban Retreat

Street view of Yo-Ju Courtyard House

Why This Olympic Gold Medalist Shot Putter Is Still Approaching His Peak

ryan crouser feature athletics olympics day 13

Escape to the Best Tiny House Vacation Rentals in the U.S.

tiny house vacation rental

The Best Anime on Netflix to Watch Right Now

best anime series on netflix gurren lagann

10 Best Sci-Fi Series to Stream on Netflix Right Now

Why the iRobot Roomba 694 is the Entry-Level Robot Vacuum For You

irobot roomba 694 entry level robot vacuum cleaning cheerios

The 10 Best Fighting Movies of All Time

This Champion Runner Spoke Truth To Power, and Became a Social Media Star

nick symmonds feature