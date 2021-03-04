Should You Buy the UFC 259 PPV Today or Wait Until Saturday?

So, you know your weekend is going to involve the UFC 259 PPV card, right? We get that. UFC 258 probably got you good and ready for it. But what you might not know is that now is the perfect time to buy the UFC PPV card because planning ahead could save you a bunch of cash. That’s because right now ESPN+ is offering a $40 discount on the UFC 259 PPV price to new customers if they also sign up to ESPN+ at the same time. Essentially, for $90, you get the UFC 259 PPV and a year’s worth of ESPN+ instead of simply paying $70 for the UFC card this weekend. It’s a fantastic way to watch UFC fights online while also enjoying tons more sport for another year.

Unlike some past UFC cards, the UFC 259 card isn’t at UFC Fight Island. This time around, it’s at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya looking to make history as he fights for his second title in a second separate division in his fight against Jan Blachowicz. Blachowicz is the current UFC Light Heavyweight champion and reigning 205-pound titleholder but he’s the underdog here with general expectations being that Adesanya is going to win this one. It’s sure to be a fantastic main event and title clash.

In addition to the Adesanya vs. Blachowicz fight, there’s also the co-main event with UFC featherweight two-division champion Amanda Nunes fighting against Megan Anderson, as well as UFC Bantamweight champion Petr Yan versus Aljamain Sterling also looking like a great lineup.

As always with UFC PPV cards, the fights don’t stop there, with plenty more to watch besides the three title bouts. There are also lightweight bouts between Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober, along with a light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Aleksander Rakic.

Preliminary fights include Dominick Cruz versus Casey Kenney, Joseph Benavidez versus Askar Askarov, Jake Matthews versus Sean Brady, Randy Costa versus Trevin Jones, Aalon Cruz versus Uros Medic, and Tim Elliott versus Jordan Espinosa.

Ordinarily, the UFC 259 PPV would cost $70 just to watch the night’s fights. However, if you sign up for an annual ESPN+ subscription today, you can save $40 on the PPV card. That means a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 259 PPV will set you back just $90. For the avid sports fan, it’s a fantastic deal.

Wondering if there’s a catch? If you’re already a subscriber to ESPN+, you can’t get in on the deal. This one’s exclusively for new subscribers to the service. So, if you’ve been meaning to check out ESPN+, there’s never been a better time. ESPN+ offers access to thousands of events from the UFC, MLB, NHL, MLS, Serie A, Top Rank Boxing, and much more. Simply stream it across to any of your devices and enjoy your favorite sports for less. This is the perfect time for UFC fans to jump on ESPN+ and enjoy great sport for less. Be quick though — this offer is available for a strictly limited time only.

