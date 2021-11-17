If you need help in maintaining a spotless floor, you shouldn’t miss this year’s Roomba Black Friday deals, featuring robot vacuums from iRobot. They’re among the best products to get your home sparkly clean before the holidays because of the convenience that they provide. Roomba robot vacuums will also let you save time and money, so they’re great investments for your family, as well as appreciable gifts for other households.

iRobot Roomba 692 — $200, was $300

Why Buy:

Three-stage cleaning system

Dual multi-surface brushes get into carpets

Determines areas that need extra cleaning

Automatically recharges

For an affordable robot vacuum that’s capable of cleaning even the dirtiest floors, you should buy the iRobot Roomba 692. The robot vacuum is equipped with a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and pulls in dirt, as well as dual multi-surface brushes that work on carpets and tiles and an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of edges and corners. Meanwhile, its cleaning head automatically adjusts its height according to where it’s cleaning, with the robot vacuum bringing it lower when on carpets for a deep clean. It can even pick up pet hair, which won’t get entangled with the robot vacuum’s brushes.

Once the robot vacuum starts doing its job, you don’t have to be mindful of where it goes around your home. To help it with its cleaning task, the Roomba 692 uses advanced sensors to navigate around and under furniture, with Cliff Detect technology preventing it from falling down the stairs. It also comes with Dirt Detect sensors, which determine the parts of your home that need extra attention, such as high-traffic spots where all family members pass through regularly. Once the cleaning job is finished, or when its battery gets depleted after 90 hours of runtime, the Roomba 692 rolls back to its docking station, where it recharges in preparation for the next time that you need it to clean your floor.

iRobot Roomba i3 — $350, was $400

Why Buy:

More powerful suction

Won’t get stuck in tight spaces

Suggests extra cleaning sessions when needed

Works with voice commands through digital assistants

For more powerful cleaning capabilities, go for the iRobot Roomba i3, which features 10x the suction compared to the Roomba 692 and the rest of the Roomba 600 series. It still comes with the brand’s dual multi-surface rubber brushes though, which stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors, while also promising that they won’t get tangled if the brushes pick up pet hair. Meanwhile, the robot vacuum uses Reactive Sensor technology to avoid getting stuck in tight spaces, If you’ve owned robot vacuums in the past, you would know how frustrating it is when they roll themselves into inescapable situations, so instead of cleaning your floor, they’re out of commission. With the Roomba i3, you won’t experience that.

The robot vacuum properly utilizes its power by navigating and mapping your home in rows using floor-tracking sensors, so it can clean wherever it’s needed through its Dirt Detect technology. It can even suggest extra cleaning sessions during times when allergy season hits, or when your pets are in their shedding phase. To start the Roomba i3’s cleaning session, you can use the iRobot Home app to activate the robot vacuum, or you can also use voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. If it’s not yet done when its battery is on its way to empty, it will return to its docking station to recharge first, then pick up where it left off once it is charged up.

iRobot Roomba i7+ with Clean Base — $750, was $800

Why Buy:

Learns your home’s layout

Stays away from Keep Out Zones

Suggests customized schedules

Automatically empties itself with the Clean Base

The iRobot Roomba i7+ comes with the brand’s trademark three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface rubber brushes, for proper cleaning of the different kinds of floors in your home, but it kicks things up a notch with vSLAM navigation that allows it to learn your home’s layout. It uses that information to build Smart Maps, so it knows the rooms in the house. You can also set Keep Out Zones so that the robot vacuum won’t enter them during cleaning sessions. This is helpful if you don’t want the robot vacuum to go near pet bowls and your child’s play area, to avoid confrontations with the device that may put them at risk.

With Smart Maps, you can tell exactly where the Roomba i7+ will clean through your preferred digital assistant, or through the iRobot Home app, such as when somebody made a mess in the kitchen, for example. The robot vacuum also learns your cleaning habits and where you normally have it operate, so it can eventually suggest customized schedules. You’ll eventually not have to think about the Roomba i7+ when it’s learned enough to be mostly independent. With the Clean Base, you don’t even have to empty the robot vacuum’s contents after every cleaning session, as it will empty its contents by itself for up to 60 days before you need to step in and dispose of the accumulated dirt, debris, and pet hair.

iRobot Roomba s9+ with Clean Base and Braava jet m6 robot mop — $1,300, was $1,550

Why Buy:

Comprehensive cleaning with robot vacuum and robot mop

Initiate cleaning through voice assistant or app

Robot vacuum automatically empties contents

Robot mop can clean sticky messes

For comprehensive cleaning of your home’s floors, you should purchase this bundle that includes the iRobot Roomba s9+ robot vacuum, the Clean Base, and the Braava jet m6 robot mop. With Imprint Link technology, the robot vacuum and robot mop work together in sequence, picking up dirt before wiping the floor clean as they communicate with each other. You can initiate their cleaning process through voice commands sent to your preferred digital assistant, or through the iRobot Home app. They’re both guided by vSLAM navigation and the Smart Maps that they build, so you can dictate where their services are required.

The Roomba s9+ features the same three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface rubber brushes, but with 40 times more powerful suction compared to the Roomba 600 series that leaves your floor completely spotless. With Power Boost technology, it even increases suction when needed, such as when it’s on carpets. Once it’s done, it empties its contents into the Clean Base, and you won’t have to dispose of the accumulated dirt and pet hair for up to 60 days. Meanwhile, the Braava jet m6 features a precision jet spray to take care of sticky messes and kitchen grease. The robot vacuum and the robot mop can make suggestions for customized cleaning schedules, and they can grow even smarter over time with future software updates.

