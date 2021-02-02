Valentine’s Day might feel a little strange this year for many of us due to COVID-19 still being a harsh reality that we’re all having to deal with. That means that we’ve all been shopping online more than ever before, but did it ever occur to you that you can order Valentine’s Day flowers online, too? One of the best places to consider is 1-800 Flowers because you can order early while still being able to choose Valentine’s Day delivery. 1-800 Flowers has plenty of great options so your beloved will be delighted.

1-800 Flowers offers dozens of different types of flowers. While you can go with the traditional option of sending a dozen red roses, you can also send lilies, tulips, Gerbera Daisies, orchids, carnations, sunflowers, and much more. It’s easy to pick out a bouquet that offers a mixture of different flowers, too, offering a more unique take on the regular Valentine’s Day bouquet. Alongside the flower options, 1-800 Flowers also gives you the option of including gorgeous vases, cuddly toys, and boxes of chocolates. It’s a charming way of making sure you add a more personal spin on what you send the person you love. That goes even more so if this year, you’re not able to see your beloved because of the ongoing pandemic.

We’re big fans of the traditional option of two dozen romantic red roses available from $60 but there are plenty of tweaks to the formula here, too. You can choose instead to buy a rose plant so that the flowers can bloom much like your love, and then pair it up with a cuddly bear.

You don’t even have to buy flowers, with 1-800 Flowers also offering dipped strawberries or a Godiva chocolate gift basket. A heart wreath or a Swarovski Take My Heart Bear is also an option, or you can be a little unconventional and send out a Sweets Tower that includes a cuddly sloth.

However you want to express your love, 1-800 Flowers has the Valentine’s Day gift for you. Even better, you can arrange it with plenty of notice and still choose Valentine’s Day delivery. What more could you want?

