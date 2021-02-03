  1. Culture
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and it’s going to look a little different this year thanks to COVID-19 still being very much a harsh reality that’s impacting many people’s plans. In which case, it’s smart to shop online as much as possible and to plan ahead. That’s why it’s a good idea to order your Valentine’s Day flowers now from 1-800-Flowers so that your loved one will receive them on the romantic day itself. We also have all the best last-minute flower delivery sites rounded up to save you the effort.

1-800-Flowers offers dozens of different Valentine’s Day flowers and gift ideas so there’s something for every taste. If you want to keep things traditional, you can send out two dozen romantic red roses so your beloved can enjoy a delightful sight and scent for many days to come. Alternatively, you can pick out the Bunches of Love Tulip and Iris Bouquet which looks a little more like spring is coming.

There are other great gifts, too, such as the option to send a rose plant to your Valentine so they can watch as the plant grows for them just as your love for them grows. Or if your loved one has a sweet tooth, you can send out dipped strawberries, or a Godiva chocolate gift basket.

All the flowers allow you to add a box of chocolates, too, if you want to go all-in for the big day, plus you can always purchase a cuddly toy, too. The latter is a great choice if you’re not able to be with your Valentine’s on the day itself, as they can cuddle up to it and think of you instead. Other gift ideas also include a Swarovski Take My Heart Bear plus a funny but cute cuddly sloth.

At 1-800-Flowers, there’s something for everyone. No matter how you want to express your love on Valentine’s Day, you’ll be able to find a great gift idea here. Even better, 1-800-Flowers still allows you to choose Valentine’s Day delivery. However, you’ll need to be fast. Time is running out and slots are getting booked up quickly. To ensure your darling receives a great gift on the day, order your flowers or gifts now while stock lasts.

