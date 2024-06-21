NYT Connections hints and answers for June 21, 2024

From the people that bring you the crossword and Spelling Bee, Connections is the latest NYT Games sensation that has the internet abuzz. Although the game is still word-based, Connections is fundamentally different than many of the other games released by NYT Games and can be uniquely frustrating as a result. It tests your ability to group words together into coherent categories and presents a different challenge every time you play it. And, like Wordle and so many other NYT Games, you can share your results with friends and compare them as soon as you’re done.

Connections is still in a sort of testing phase at the moment, but given the game’s success to date, it seems clear that the game could have the kind of legs that make it a long-running success that people integrate into their everyday lives. Like Wordle, and unlike the crossword, it’s a relatively quick game, which means that playing it doesn’t have to eat up your entire day. That’s part of the reason so many people have gotten devoted to it and why you may be seeing more Connections results in group chats and on your social media feeds than you were a few weeks ago.

How to play Connections

The premise of Connections is relatively straightforward. The game gives you 16 words that are totally unsorted, and your job is to sort those words into four categories of four. A group of words may be combined because they’re all associated with another word or thing, like “car parts” for example, or because they have something else in common, like “ends with x.” The categories can be almost anything, and the smart folks behind Connections work extra hard to make sure it’s hard to file things away neatly into categories. There’s plenty of ambiguity, which is why you get four wrong guesses before you lose the game.

As you go, Connections should get easier. Once you’ve grouped one category, you have fewer words to choose from for the remaining three, and so on and so forth, until the game is over and you’ve won.

Some key tips for playing Connections

Find groups of four words that share common traits . Select your four words, then tap “Submit” to see if you’re right.

. Select your four words, then tap “Submit” to see if you’re right. You only get four mistakes . If you fail, the game gives you the answers.

. If you fail, the game gives you the answers. Categories are very specific. They won’t be simple clues like “places” – think critically!

NYT Connections tips and tricks

If you’re new to Connections, you may be looking for a few helpful, general hints that will help you play the game well from the very beginning:

Always look at every word before you pick out a category: It can be tempting to just combine the first four related words you see, but Connections can be intentionally misleading about which words go together.

It can be tempting to just combine the first four related words you see, but Connections can be intentionally misleading about which words go together. Don’t discount the way a word is spelled: Although many words are categorized together because of their association with something else, it’s important not to discount how a word is spelled in your efforts to categorize them.

Although many words are categorized together because of their association with something else, it’s important not to discount how a word is spelled in your efforts to categorize them. It always tells you if you’re one away: If you submit a guess where three of your answers are right, and one is wrong, the game will tell you that you’re just one away from a full category.

If you submit a guess where three of your answers are right, and one is wrong, the game will tell you that you’re just one away from a full category. If a word could fit into two categories, wait to use it: If you see a word that could fit into two possible categories you’re trying to decide between, wait to use it until you’ve created at least one other complete category.

NYT Connections hints and answers

If you’ve come to this article because you’re stuck on today’s game, in particular, then we have some specific hints that will hopefully help you arrive at the right answer. Before we give the whole thing away, we’re hoping we can just give you a place to start so that you can solve the puzzle on your own.

NYT Connections Hints Today

These hints will first reveal the categories of today’s answers, which should still allow you to sort through which words go into which category on your own. If you need more help, we’ll then give you one word that goes into each category

Today’s Connections Themes

Amusement park rides

Approval

Types of come-from-behind stories

Beginning with synonyms for rear end

Today’s Connections one-answer reveals

Amusement park rides — FERRIS WHEEL

— FERRIS WHEEL Approval — CLEARANCE

— CLEARANCE Types of come-from-behind stories — CINDERELLA

— CINDERELLA Beginning with synonyms for rear end — BUMPER-TO-BUMPER

NYT Connections Answers Today

If you’re still struggling to arrive at the answers for today’s quiz, that’s more than okay. We’ve got a full rundown of what the answers were across every category, but be warned, we’re spoiling the answers for today’s Connections below:

Amusement park rides — FERRIS WHEEL, MERRY-GO-ROUND, ROLLER COASTER, TILT-A-WHIRL

— FERRIS WHEEL, MERRY-GO-ROUND, ROLLER COASTER, TILT-A-WHIRL Approval — CLEARANCE, GO-AHEAD, GREEN LIGHT, THUMBS-UP

— CLEARANCE, GO-AHEAD, GREEN LIGHT, THUMBS-UP Types of come-from-behind stories — CINDERELLA, DAVID-AND-GOLIATH, RAGS-TO-RICHES, UNDERDOG

— CINDERELLA, DAVID-AND-GOLIATH, RAGS-TO-RICHES, UNDERDOG Beginning with synonyms for rear end — BUMPER-TO-BUMPER, BUTTERMILK, RUMPELSTILTSKIN, TAILGATE

The puzzle changes every day, so if you struggled to solve today’s, don’t be discouraged! There will be a brand new one tomorrow.

