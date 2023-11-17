This is our favorite Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are heating up with Best Buy currently selling the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $300. With many Nintendo Switch deals selling the console for $300 alone, you’re getting a lot of free stuff thrown in. Usually, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe costs $60 on its own with three months of Nintendo Switch Online costing $8 so you’re saving $68 while gaining some of the best that Nintendo has to offer. The ideal gift this holiday season, check it out now below before you miss out on the super sweet offer.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

The Nintendo Switch is a game changer of a console. While it isn’t as technically proficient as other recent consoles, it’s a ton of fun. It’s effectively a small tablet with a 6.2-inch LCD multi-touch display with it having its two Joy-Con controllers attached to either side to turn it into a highly proficient handheld console. At any time, you can dock it via its cradle so you can play it on a TV turning it into a regular TV-based console.

Such flexibility is great. It means you can play the Nintendo Switch on the move before then hooking it up to your TV to play multiplayer games with your friends and family. Alternatively, you can always use its kickstand to play it in tabletop mode if you want to play something in a more comfy way while on the move. Any time you’re playing via the battery, you can count on between 4.5 and 9 hours of battery life depending on the game you’re playing.

Using the Joy-Cons is fun too with them working either as motion based devices or as small controllers that are kind of reminiscent of the NES controllers of days gone by. Particularly well suited for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you’re going to love how fun a game it is. It’s satisfying to play solo as well as with your buddies at home or playing online too. Add on some of the other best Nintendo Switch games and games of 2023 like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and you’re all set for a long time to come.

Right now, you can buy the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with 3 months of Switch Online for $300 at Best Buy. Working out at nearly $70 off compared to buying individually, this is a fantastic time to buy a new Switch. Check it out now before you miss out.

