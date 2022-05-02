Wherever you spend most of your time indoors, at home, or in the office, one invisible factor that can make a world of difference in your quality of life is the air cleanliness. Dust, allergens, and lots and lots of germs have the potential to irritate not just your sinuses, but your entire body, especially your lungs. What’s more, germs and nasties are a huge concern these days with various illnesses floating around, pandemic notwithstanding. It makes a ton of sense to have an air purifier handy, filtering and cleaning the surrounding environment. Unveiled at CES 2022, LG’s new PuriCare AeroTower is exactly that. It’s a tall-standing, air-purifying fan that offers True HEPA filtration — to eliminate 99.97% of fine dust and allergens — and additional features, like UVnano LED technology.

Exclusive to LG products, the UVnano LED technology provides an added layer of protection and keeps the fan blades clean of bacteria, killing 99.9% of bacteria while active. As the AeroTower is purifying and cleaning the surrounding air, UVnano keeps the system clean, as well.

Purified air is delivered via multiple airflow options, as the AeroTower features 10 different fan speeds and oscillation settings to keep the air fluctuating. You might be surprised to learn that it can provide coverage for both small and large rooms, cleaning up to 818 square feet of space.

As if that wasn’t helpful enough, AeroTower has an integrated PM 1.0 Sensor which continuously monitors and detects contaminants at a size of one micron in diameter, or smaller. Air quality ratings are shown on a small LCD, letting you know if it’s “Good” or not. You’ll know just how clean and accommodating the inside air is, within whatever room or space you place the AeroTower.

Of course, thanks to the fan, and variable speeds, it works just fine as a standard fan too. So, if you want a more comfortable room during your workout, or if it’s hot and humid where you live, the AeroTower can certainly cool things down!

Easy-to-reach, intuitive controls rest on top of the tower, so you can adjust settings or configure the fan without bending down. If you’d rather control the AeroTower with your phone, you can do that too using the LG ThinQ app. You can also use the app to adjust fan settings or check air quality without leaving the couch! That means AeroTower features built-in Wi-Fi, but you’ll also get filter replacement reminders, remote access, sleep timer settings for up to 12 hours, and a child lock. The lock will be super useful for keeping little hands and fingers from messing with the AeroTower controls when you have it tuned just the way you want.

If fresh, clean air is not enticing enough, LG is offering a free mini air purifier — a $200 value — with the purchase of a new AeroTower unit. That promotion is available only from now (May 2) until May 15, so take advantage while you can! The way we figure it, it’s a small price to pay for fresh, healthy air, and with the promotion, you can extend coverage to an extra room, thanks to the mini purifier that’s included.

