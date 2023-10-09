 Skip to main content
300+ October Prime Day Lego set deals just went live — from $5

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 model in front of a Lamborghini Hybrid Sián FKP 37.
Lego/Sant'Agata Lamborghini / Lego/Sant'Agata Lamborghini

If you love Lego, you shouldn’t miss the discounts on more than 300 sets from Best Buy, as the retailer aims to join the shopping frenzy brought about by the return of Amazon’s Prime Day deals through its Prime Big Deal Days 2023. The Lego sets range from the simplest to the most complex, so there’s something for everyone in this ongoing sale. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re pretty sure that these bargains will not last forever.

What to buy in Best Buy’s October Prime Day Lego set deals

The cheapest Lego sets in Best Buy’s ongoing sale are also the simplest to build — the , which is on sale for just $5 for $3 in savings on its original price of $8, and the , which is down to just $6 from $8 for savings of $2. There are also some affordable options for popular franchises like the and the , both of which you can get for $8 instead of $10 after a $2 discount.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are more eye-catching Lego structures like the , which is available at $17 off for $153 instead of $170, and the at $15 off for $185 instead of $200. Meanwhile, for car lovers who like getting intricate with their Lego builds, there are the , which will be yours for $168 after a $32 discount on its ticker price of $200, and the , which is $72 off so it’s just $378 instead of $450.

There’s no shortage of Lego deals from Best Buy right now, so if you want to check out what else is available, just click on the link below and feel free to browse. We’re still recommending that you complete your transactions as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last, especially for some of the more popular Lego sets. Don’t think twice — add your favorites to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

