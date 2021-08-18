  1. Culture
The Best Cheap Lego Deals for August 2021

By
Woman assembling a LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building kit.

When you begin looking for Lego deals, you soon realize how massive the market is for kits and building sets of Lego building blocks. Yes, Lego sales include toys for kids, but they’re also much more. Lego sets can capture the imagination of Harry Potter or Star Wars fans, help teenagers learn STEM concepts while constructing complex models, engage world-travelers with famous city skyline models, and even challenge individuals and teams who enter Lego construction contests worldwide. In the lower half of this post we summarize several of the major Lego categories of building sets or kits, Lego calls them “themes.” If you’re really just interested in finding the best Lego deals, however, next up you’ll see a selection of the best Lego deals you can buy today.

Today’s best Lego deals

LEGO Minecraft The Redstone Battle

$32 $40
Any fan of Minecraft would love to receive this Lego set from Minecraft Dungeons. The set includes four iconic Minecraft heroes namely Hex, Hedwig, Hal and Valorie which you can equip with weapons.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Architecture London Skyline Collection

$32 $40
Recreate the London skyline with five icons with this LEGO architecture kit. Best for ages 12 and up, this kit includes the National Gallery, Nelson's Column, London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Architecture New York City

$53 $58
Recreate the scenic Big Apple with this Lego Architecture model kit. This model comes with iconic landmarks of New York including the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box 10696

$24 $35
Your imagination is the limit with this LEGO set with 35 colored blocks. You can start building toy trains and a tiger figurine among others. The blocks are also compatible with other LEGO sets.
Buy at Amazon

EGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl

$5 $60
Collectible LEGO Batman cowl kit mounts on a stand for display. Sure to be conversation piece.
Buy at Amazon

Lego City Cargo Train

$190 $230
Remember those train sets you had as a kid. This set is like that but better because it's Lego and it's on sale.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Bonsai Tree 10281 Building Kit

$40 $50
Customize this GEGO Bonsai Tree with your choice of cherry blossom bloom or classic green leaves.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Disney Frozen II Arendelle Castle Village

$64 $80
Bring your kid's favorite Frozen characters to life with this Disney castle building kit. Your kid will have an awesome time assembling a three-story castle with Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff mini dolls.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Architecture Empire State Building

$104 $130
All sides of this aesthetically pleasing Empire State Building model are highly detailed, offering a satisfying building experience for art, travel, and history enthusiasts.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter 75300 Building Kit

$32 $40
Star Wars fans can play with the Star Wars Imperial TIE fighter after they build it with this construction LEGO set. Minifigures included..
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive 75968

$56 $70
Children's collectible LEGO playset reconstructs the Dursley family's home on Privet Drive. Includes minifigures of family members and friends including Harry Potter and more.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty

$96 $120
Bring New York's landmark to your own home or workspace with this Lego Statue of Liberty. The kit comes with 1685 pieces including the ones needed to complete the signature crown and golden torch.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO City Holiday Camper Van 60283 Building Kit

$16 $20
Mo, Dad, and baby minifigures are ready for travel in this kids building kit. Buld the Holiday Camper van to take on vacation or for home base fun.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Minecraft The Illager Raid

$48 $60
Take your kid's Minecraft obsession to the next level with this building toy set specially made for Minecraft fans. This set features 3 sections where kids can have fun playing and create adventures.
Buy at Walmart

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR 42096 Race Car Building Set STEM Toy

$120 $150
Porsche 911 RSR race car building kit and STEM Toy for ages 10 and older. Realistic race car design details include aerodynamic bodywork, track map, and steering system.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit

$48 $60
Anyone who is an avid fan of the sitcom Friends will definitely love this building kit. Transform your space into Central Perk and roleplay the iconic scenes along with the character figures.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO City Ice-Cream Truck

$16 $20
Allow your kids to build the perfect summer scenario with this Lego Ice Cream truck kit. Aside from the building pieces for the truck, it also includes an ice cream lady, a skateboard, and dog figure.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Architecture Tokyo Skyline

$48 $60
The LEGO Skyline Collection features a bunch of -- you guessed it -- famous skylines. Tokyo, Paris, and San Francisco were all spotted at discounted prices on Walmart.
Buy at Walmart

LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive

$56 $70
Relive the beauty of Harry Potter with this building set by LEGO. Anyone will be able to recreate the Dursley’s family home where Harry grew up and got into all sorts of crazy situations.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Super Mario Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set

$56 $70
Bring your Super Mario adventures to life with this expansion set featuring the classic Toad Village. If you want to build and play an interactive treasure hunt in person, this is your chance.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a Lego set

Adult and child building a LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR 42096 Race Car Building Set STEM toy.

You can find Lego deals easily, but the vast selection of Lego sales sets can be overwhelming to anyone new to the hobby. If you’re looking for the best Lego for adults the choices are easier, but you still need to navigate the numerous Lego themes to make your decision. To give you, um, a leg up on your Lego sales search, we’ve listed a brief overview of just a few popular Lego themes below.

  • Lego Architecture: Appropriate for children 11+ and adults, the Lego Architecture them includes skylines, cityscapes, landmark buildings, and scenes from around the world.  Highly detailed and challenging due to the careful design expression, Lego Architecture construction sets are designed for proud display.
  • Lego City: Children can construct typical city buildings and vehicles with Minifigures to match. Lego sets include rescue organization vehicles and scenes, passenger and cargo trains, an ocean exploration ship, a deep-space rocket and launch control, a police station, fire brigade, town center, and more.
  • Lego Classic: Lego Classic kits focus on helping children build key life skills including creativity and fine motor skills. Lego Classic sets are likened to treasure chests of Lego parts.
  • Lego Creator 3-in-1: Unleash your child’s creativity with the Lego Creator 3-in-1 theme building kits. Each kit can construct three different action toys. As the young builders gain experience, they can create their own models.
  • Lego Creator Expert: The most advanced building theme, Lego Creator Expert included vehicles, buildings, houses, challenging world edifices such as the Roman Colosseum, iconic fairgrounds, and items related to sports, art, film, and more.
  • Lego Technic: Advanced builders can tackle Lego’s most complex vehicles with gears, wheels, axles, and more. Build a Lego Ford F-150 Raptor, a Bugatti Chiron, Land Rover Defender. Technic building sets can contain thousands of pieces and are intended for ages 11+.
  • Lego Marvel: Lego Marvel kits built for ages 6 to 14+ include Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and more. Lego also has collectible Marvel Minifigures.
  • Lego Star Wars: The Lego Star Wars theme has starter sets for kids four and older plus many larger, more complex building sets for experts to construct space ships, helmets, weapons, and more. Lego Star Wars sets first appeared in 1999.
  • Lego Harry Potter: Lego Harry Potter theme building sets include Harry Potter characters, buildings, and villages, re-enactment scenes for gameplay, Hogwarts class sets, and Collectors’ Editions.
  • Lego Disney Mickey and Friends for Ages 4+: Lego deals for Disney Mickey and Friends Lego sets are suitable for children four and older. In addition to Disney character sets, there are learn-to-build kits, Frozen 2 building sets, and more.

