Last Chance to Buy This Bargain Exercise Bike on Cyber Monday

Winter is coming, which means those long, leisurely bike rides you took this summer to burn a few calories and get some fresh air are coming to an end. Indoor exercise bikes are great to use during the colder months and year-round whenever the weather isn’t on your side, but some brands like Peleton charge thousands for a bike that really isn’t very different from other exercise bikes on the market. If you’re looking to purchase an exercise bike before the holidays, this Cyber Monday — today — you can take 20% off the JOROTO Exercise Bike on Amazon. Regularly $380, you can get it for $300 – only on Cyber Monday.

The JOROTO Exercise Bike is already hundreds if not thousands of dollars less than what you would spend on a Peleton. The large tablet holder means that you can even use the Peleton app to complete all kinds of workouts from their highly trained coaches without having to purchase the Peleton bike. Scoring an exercise bike for under $500 is already a great value if you enjoyed going to cycling classes pre-pandemic. At $300, you’ll actually save more money by purchasing the JOROTO Exercise Bike compared to going to one spin class per week for just six months. With most gyms closed for the foreseeable future, an exercise bike is a sound investment if it’s something you think you’ll use at least semi-regularly.

This newer version of the JOROTO Exercise Bike has a belt-driven chrome flywheel, making it near-silent and super smooth. It’s also affixed with a wider seat, a water-bottle holder, and a handlebar that’s tilted an additional 18 degrees upward so you can perform different workouts to target multiple muscles in your arms while pushing your legs to the limit. The bike is built with a 50mm thick frame tube and 35-pound flywheel, which makes it a strong and solid bike for anyone up to 280 pounds. It’s fully adjustable, from the handlebar and the seat to the resistance knob, which allows you to increase the difficulty of your workout. It’s beginner-friendly and adaptable for all heights, so multiple people in the household can take advantage of the challenging workouts you can get with this exercise bike. The soft, wide seat allows for comfortable long rides in the “saddle,” and the easy-to-read digital monitor tracks your workout in real-time so you know exactly where you are in your workout. All parts also have a one-year replacement warranty, so if anything happens to fall out of place, JOROTO will send you a replacement part quickly and get you back in the saddle in no time at all.

If you’re a hardcore dedicated cyclist who can’t imagine riding a “fake” bike indoors for the next six months, you might want to check out this mountain bike Cyber Monday deal for a bike that can really take you places. While the JOROTO Exercise Bike is a solid option for an indoor exercise bike, it’s always a good idea to compare it to other exercise bike Cyber Monday deals to make sure there’s not something out there that better fits your needs.

