How to Watch Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+

Looking for something new to watch today? Disney’s latest animated movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, has just become available for streaming exclusively on Disney+. That means it’s a great time to sign up for Disney+ if you haven’t already. If you don’t already know much about the film, or you want to learn more about what Disney+ can offer you, read on as we explain all.

Directed By: Carlos Lopez Estrada, Don Hall
Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Alan Tudyk, Ross Butler, Daniel Dae Kim
Runtime: 90 minutes

How to Watch Raya and the Last Dragon Online in the U.S.

Disney+ is the place to be for all things Disney, as well as properties owned by Disney such as Marvel and Star Wars. It’s the exclusive outlet for streaming movies from Pixar too, and the company has even secured broadcasting rights for other productions such as smash-hit award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton, and every episode of The Simpsons.

Raya and the Last Dragon tells the story of a lone warrior, Raya, voiced by Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Kelly Marie Tran as she attempts to track down the last dragon in her world in a bid to stop the evil Druun. Fortunately, she’s assisted by her loyal pet pill bug companion, Tuk Tuk (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and she comes across the likes of Sisu, a goofy water dragon voiced by Awkwafina and so many more memorable characters. It’s a familiar yet charming tale of good versus evil and is Disney’s first movie to feature a predominantly Asian American cast. It also includes Disney’s first-ever Filipino-language song, titled Gaby, which means “guide” in English.

Like many movies at the moment, Raya and the Last Dragon was originally meant to be a theatrical release in late 2020 but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Disney rescheduled its release until now so that it can enjoy a simultaneous Disney+ and theatrical rollout.

Thanks to that, this is the perfect time to sign up for Disney+ so you can see just how charming Raya and the Last Dragon is, as well as indulge in everything else Disney+ has to offer. We’ve already helped you out by looking at the best movies on Disney+ at the moment. Right now, Disney+ is just $7 per month or $70 per year, with Raya and the Last Dragon available on its Premier Access so it costs $30 until it’s made available to all subscribers on June 4.

