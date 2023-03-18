France vs Wales live stream: Watch the Six Nations for free

The 2023 Six Nations Championship is coming to a close. France won the 2022 competition, but Wales will get their chance in today’s game. They’ll have to make it a comeback story though, as France beat them 13-9 last year. There are several ways you can watch the France vs. Wales live stream today, when the action starts in the Stade de France in Paris at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Free France vs Wales live stream

The France vs. Wales match will be live streamed on Peacock and broadcast on CNBC. That gives you several different options for how to watch the game. If you’re a little resourceful, you can even get it for free. Your first option is a Peacock TV subscription, which will cost you $5 per month. There is no Peacock TV free trial, so this option will cost you something. Peacock TV gives you access to over 50 live TV channels, sporting events and a huge backlog of on-demand content. This is the cheapest paid option.

But there are a few ways to get the France vs. Wales game for free! Since the game is also on CNBC, you can subscribe to one of the best sports streaming services using a free trial and get all of this weekend’s games for free. We recommend FuboTV, since you can get a week-long free trial. After your free trial ends, you’ll probably still be in love with the service, since it has 150 channels for only $75 per month. It will completely replace your cable box.

If you’re not in the U.S. but want to use one of these services, there’s an easy solution. Just get a VPN subscription and connect to a server in the U.S. Your computer won’t know the difference. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming since it’s simple, effective and cheap. Right now you can get a two-year plan for 59% off, making it the equivalent of $6.69 per month.

