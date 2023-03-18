 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

France vs Wales live stream: Watch the Six Nations for free

Noah McGraw
By

The 2023 Six Nations Championship is coming to a close. France won the 2022 competition, but Wales will get their chance in today’s game. They’ll have to make it a comeback story though, as France beat them 13-9 last year. There are several ways you can watch the France vs. Wales live stream today, when the action starts in the Stade de France in Paris at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Free France vs Wales live stream

The France vs. Wales match will be live streamed on Peacock and broadcast on CNBC. That gives you several different options for how to watch the game. If you’re a little resourceful, you can even get it for free. Your first option is a Peacock TV subscription, which will cost you $5 per month. There is no Peacock TV free trial, so this option will cost you something. Peacock TV gives you access to over 50 live TV channels, sporting events and a huge backlog of on-demand content. This is the cheapest paid option.

But there are a few ways to get the France vs. Wales game for free! Since the game is also on CNBC, you can subscribe to one of the best sports streaming services using a free trial and get all of this weekend’s games for free. We recommend FuboTV, since you can get a week-long free trial. After your free trial ends, you’ll probably still be in love with the service, since it has 150 channels for only $75 per month. It will completely replace your cable box.

Related

If you’re not in the U.S. but want to use one of these services, there’s an easy solution. Just get a VPN subscription and connect to a server in the U.S. Your computer won’t know the difference. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming since it’s simple, effective and cheap. Right now you can get a two-year plan for 59% off, making it the equivalent of $6.69 per month.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
What is Paramount Plus? The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide
paramount plus free trial icon

Previously known as CBS All Access, Paramount Plus is steadily becoming a streaming service worth paying attention to. Newly relaunched in 2021, it offers some great movies and shows even if it's not as high-profile as some alternatives. If you need to know more about it, read on while we answer pretty much every question you could possibly have about Paramount's streaming service.
What is Paramount Plus?
Paramount Plus's origins begin under a different name. The streaming service owned and operated by Paramount Global was first called CBS All Access. It launched on October 28 2014 before being expanded and rebranded as Paramount Plus on March 4, 2021, following the 2019 re-merger of CBS and Viacom. Since then, the service has gradually expanded both in terms of content and in terms of its reach. Originally launched in the U.S., the service has expanded to international markets, starting with Latin America and the already existing Canadian service. Since then, Nordic countries have followed along with Australia.

Paramount Plus offers quite a lot of content and all of it is, of course, owned by Paramount. Since its relaunch, it has offered true crime series such as The Real Criminal Minds, as well as a revival of the BET series, The Game, a drama based on Albert S. Ruddy's experiences filming The Godfather called The Offer, and much more. As expected from most streaming services, content is varied to cater to the whole family while ensuring there's something for every mood too. The service includes content from MTV, VH1, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, and Smithsonian Channel, so there's generally something for everyone. In all, the catalog numbers more than 30,000 television series episodes and up to 1,000 film titles.

Read more
Disney Plus Bundle — What Is It, and How Much Does It Cost?
Trio of logos for the Disney plus bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

If you keep spotting the term The Disney Bundle or The Disney Plus Bundle when learning about Disney Plus, you might be curious to know what it's all about. Read on while we tell you all about the best value Disney Plus streaming package out there right now.
What is the Disney Plus Bundle?
The Disney Plus Bundle, also known as The Disney Bundle, is one of the best ways to sign up to Disney Plus if you love to have plenty of streaming options. It offers tremendous value by bundling together three very popular streaming services into one simple payment each month. You won't have to worry about maintaining multiple different payment methods here as everything is done from one straightforward location. If you like to be organized while still benefiting from some of the best streaming content out there, this is the perfect way to do exactly that.

The service bundles together Disney Plus, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ into one easy monthly payment of just $14 per month. That works out to $6 less per month than if you signed up for each of them individually. Signing up is just as simple as when signing up to Disney Plus. All you need to do is create your Disney Plus account then click Get The Disney Bundle rather than click Sign up for Disney Plus only. From there, you use your Disney Plus username and password to log in to ESPN+ with a separate email coming to help you activate Hulu.

Read more
Hurry — This 70-inch TV is ONLY $550 at Best Buy Today
tcl 70 inch 4 series 4k tv deal best buy march 2022 feature lifestyle wall shot

You don't need to break the bank if you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a 70-inch TV, as retailers are offering all kinds of TV deals -- yes, even for massive screens. If you don't know where to start your search, we're here to help you out. Best Buy, a reliable source of discounts for TVs, is currently offering the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for just $550.

Today's Best 70-inch TV Deal

Read more