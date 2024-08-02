Grammarly should be your next AI writing partner for all things text

Not everyone is a writer, and that’s okay. However, we do a lot of writing throughout our lives, from essays and school papers to dissertations, work reports, letters, emails, and beyond. Even with the advent of digital platforms, there’s still a lot of writing to be done. But some tools can help significantly, like Grammarly.

Despite what the name espouses, Grammarly helps you with a whole lot more than just basic writing structure and grammar. That’s thanks to an integrated AI writing assistant that can enhance your writing skills and improve the quality of the content you create. You’ll get real-time suggestions about grammar, spelling errors, punctuation, and style. Ultimately, that leads to better writing from you with the complete confidence and clarity of a skilled artisan. Let’s take a closer look at what Grammarly has to offer, well, everyone.

Recommended Videos

It’s available everywhere and easy to use

Grammarly ensures that everyone can communicate and write effectively, not just by providing the necessary tools and support but also by making the platform available virtually everywhere. Grammarly is available wherever you are, from a user-friendly browser extension to a dedicated desktop app and mobile keyboard.

With app actions, you can connect Grammarly to the apps you use daily, performing everyday tasks directly while creating content. It saves time by keeping you in a writing flow — you don’t have to stop and switch tools or applications to gain access to the support. Windows, Android, iOS, mobile, Edge, Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Google Docs, Microsoft Office, you name it, Grammarly is compatible.

It’s built for content of all kinds

Whether you’re writing an out-of-office email to potential colleagues and clients, applying for a new position, filling out the word count on a school paper, or simply making a new post on social media, Grammarly has you covered. You can adjust the tone, configurations, and purpose to ensure your writing has the confidence you need to portray to your audience. It will also help you eliminate errors in real time so that your writing is clear, correct, and brilliant.

Get help from free, responsible AI

Your next AI writing partner is integrated into Grammarly to help you find new words, get a particular point across, remove errors, and keep your work moving. You can ask it to make a segment if your writing is more persuasive, more confident, or specify various elements. Your content will come out perfectly professional — or casual if you want to be — within just a few corrections and clicks — it won’t take hours of rewrites to optimize it.

In the paid subscriptions, you also access the new strategic suggestions feature. The AI will analyze your text and guide you through more purposeful writing in tone and language. It’s designed to anticipate a reader’s questions and concerns and fill in those gaps as you write. It recognizes the primary audience and helps you focus attention on them so you land better and more poignant points. As a result, you communicate more impactfully, ensuring your projects genuinely resonate with your reader or audience and that the most essential elements are taken care of.

It saves time and money

According to Grammarly, organizations that deploy the tool save an average of $5,000 per employee annually. The same data reveals that productivity rates increase, inbox numbers drop, data remains private, and employees or teams have more time to spend on what’s important. You may not be an employee. You may be using it for individual projects, but the takeaway is that it vastly helps you save time and money when using the tool.

More tools than you can count

The grammar checker and spell checker are two primary functions, but they’re also obvious. Grammarly also includes a plagiarism checker, citation checker, essay checker, paraphrasing tool, tone detector, style guide guidance, and AI writing tools. Everything you could possibly need to perfect your writing — personal, professional, academic, or otherwise — is right there at your fingertips.

You’ll become a better writer naturally

Over time, as you watch your writing improve and encounter various suggestions and enhancements, you’ll even pick up some of those habits. In other words, you’ll become a better writer as you use Grammarly — I know because it’s happened to me.

Start using Grammarly today

Sign up now; it’s free. You can create an account through Grammarly directly or sign in using your Google, Facebook, or Apple accounts. The free tier helps you write without mistakes, discern your writing tone, and generate text with 100 AI prompts. The Premium and Business paid tiers add features like more AI prompts, upwards of 1,000, access to the plagiarism checker, or a detailed analytics dashboard. The important thing is that you can try it immediately, at no charge, before making any commitments.

One thing is certain: It will help you improve your writing.