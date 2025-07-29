Ted Lasso season 4: Everything we know so far

After plenty of questions about its future, Ted Lasso is back. The Apple TV+ hit seemed to be done following its third season, but production has officially started on the fourth, with much of the cast set to return for this new installment.

Now that we know Ted Lasso is coming back, there are still plenty of questions about what that means for the show, and how it might change moving forward — and everyone has opinions on what they’d like to see from season 4. Here’s what we know so far, including when we might see that fourth season:

Are we sure there will really be another season?

Although we weren’t for a long, Apple announced in March of this year that the show would be back for season 4. Jason Sudeikis will be returning to star and executive produce, and Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Brett Goldstein will all be serving as executive producers as well. Goldstein will also be serving as a writer on the new season.

There were months of teasing prior to the confirmation that the show would be back. Even as it seemed like season 3 might be the end of the road, there were already whispers about getting the gang back together, and now they’ve been confirmed.

What is the release date for Ted Lasso season 4?

Ted Lasso doesn’t have a firm release date for its fourth season just yet, but given that the show just started filming, the earliest we can expect it is sometime in 2026. That would put the show a full three years after the last season debuted, which is not unprecedented on Apple TV+, but does speak to how long it can take for some shows to ramp up between seasons.

How did the third season end?

The third season of Ted Lasso seemed like it might be the end of the road for many of the show’s characters, as major storylines got wrapped up. Ted moved back to Kansas City to coach his son’s soccer team, while Roy Kent becomes AFC Richmond’s new general manager and Coach Beard decides to stick around to lend a hand.

Keeley, meanwhile, proposes launching a women’s team at Richmond, and Rebecca bumps into her mystery man from Amsterdam. Although the show did keep the door open on Keeley’s love triangle with Roy and Jamie, so not every story got wrapped up in a neat little bow.

What is season 4 of Ted Lasso about?

While there’s still plenty we have to learn about the new season, Jason Sudeikis said in the announcement confirming a season 4 that the season would be about finding a place to land for many of the show’s characters. “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” he explained.

The official logline offers a little additional information, explaining that “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

It seems, then, like Ted will be returning to London, although we know that filming for the new season started in Kansas City. The show confirmed, though, that they would also be filming in London for season 4.

Who is in the cast for season 4?

While we don’t know if every member of the cast from previous seasons will return, we do know that Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, and Leslie Higgins will all be returning for the new season, and are even pictured in a first look photograph. Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt will also be returning, which is enough of the core cast that the show will feel roughly the way that it once did.

We also know that Faye Marsay (Andor), Abbie Hern (My Lady Jane), and Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) are joining the new season, as are Jude Mack (Mickey 17), Aisling Sharkey (Jurassic World Dominion), and fresh face Rex Hayes.

Is there a trailer for Ted Lasso season 4?

The show is still in the early stages of production in July, so it could be some time before we see a trailer. It will likely take several months to film the show, and then the episodes have to be edited. We might see a teaser sometime soon, but our first trailer is likelier to arrive closer to the end of 2025.

Where can I watch Ted Lasso?

The first three seasons of Ted Lasso are available on Apple TV+, and the fourth season will be streamable there whenever it happens to be released into the world.

