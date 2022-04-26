If you’re looking to break in one of the best TVs modern tech has to offer, or you’re looking to push your home theater to its entertainment limits, a sports content package is a good way to do so. ESPN+ is one of the best options out there, because not only does it bring you great streaming content throughout the year but it also gives you access to exclusive web and digital content. ESPN+ is just $7 per month, and it can be bundled with Hulu and Disney+ for just $14 per month.

ESPN+ is a streaming sports service that provides access to live sports and exclusive premium content. Featured sports include Major League Baseball, NHL, UFC, and NCAA basketball, which are among many other enticing sports you can access on the platform. With an ESPN+ subscription, you also get full access to ESPN’s 30 for 30 award-winning documentary series. If settling in with your home theater is of interest to you, you can also subscribe to it as part of the Disney Bundle for just $14 per month, which also gives you access to Hulu and Disney+ so you can watch the best movies on Disney+ and all of the great content that’s new on Disney+ right now.

If having great sports content delivered straight to your TV isn’t enough, an ESPN+ subscription also gives you access to more than 3,000 exclusive articles a year from top writers like Matthew Berry, Ramona Shelburne, Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, and Jackie McMullan, covering topics such as fantasy sports, NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB. ESPN+ content can be accessed from anywhere, on any device, allowing you to take your sports fandom with you wherever you go, and keeping you in the know on all of your favorite sports and teams.

If you’re a diehard sports fan, or if you’re looking for a great way to experience your home theater, an ESPN+ subscription is a must. A subscription runs just $7 per month and can be canceled any time, and you can also subscribe to ESPN+ via the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu and Disney+, for just $14 per month.

