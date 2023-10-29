 Skip to main content
290+ Lego set prices slashed in early Black Friday sale — from $5

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 model in front of a Lamborghini Hybrid Sián FKP 37.
Lego/Sant'Agata Lamborghini / Lego/Sant'Agata Lamborghini

As we inch ever closer to the holiday shopping season — hello Black Friday and Cyber Monday — we’ll start to see some great deals being thrown around. If you love Lego, you shouldn’t miss the discounts on more than 290 sets from Best Buy, as the retailer aims to join the shopping frenzy brought about by some fantastic early Black Friday deals. The Lego sets range from the simplest to the most complex, so there’s something for everyone in this ongoing sale. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase, though, as we’re pretty sure that these bargains will not last forever.

What to buy in the early Black Friday Lego set deals

The cheapest Lego sets in Best Buy’s ongoing sale are also the simplest to build — the , which is on sale for just $5 for $3 in savings on its original price of $8, and the , which is down to just $6 from $8 for savings of $2. There are also some affordable options for popular franchises like the or the , which you can get for $8 instead of $10 after a $2 discount.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are more eye-catching Lego structures like the , which is available for $170, and the at $15 off for $180 instead of $200. Meanwhile, for car lovers who like getting intricate with their Lego builds, there are the , which will be yours for $168 after a $32 discount on its ticker price of $200, and the , which is $450.

There’s no shortage of Lego deals from Best Buy right now, so if you want to check out what else is available, just click on the link below and feel free to browse. We’re still recommending that you complete your transactions as soon as possible, though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last, especially for some of the more popular Lego sets. Don’t think twice — add your favorites to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

