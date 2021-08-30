This Dyson Cordless Vacuum Deal Slashes $100 off at Newegg

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

While a robot vacuum sure can save you a lot of time and money, because they clean your home with very little input, you’ll still need a conventional vacuum for certain tasks. For example, cleaning under furniture, likes couches, little cracks and crevices, and more.

Newegg has the Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum on sale today, for $100 off. That’s a steal for this powerful stick vacuum that quickly converts into a handheld unit. It’s cord-free and hassle-free, too, so you can use it to clean almost anywhere. Check it out.

When you think of a cordless vacuum, the first idea that comes to mind is vacuuming areas of your home. But because they’re cordless, they can go anywhere, including your vehicle! In fact, cordless vacuums are one of the best ways to clean your car mats. Since the Dyson V8 Motorhead converts into a smaller handheld unit, with a telescopic nozzle, it’s the perfect option for this task and many more. You can really get in there and clean between the seats, clean the mats, under them, and even the trunk. Of course, it works great in and around the house, too!

The Dyson V8 offers up to 40 minutes of powerful suction on a single charge, which is impressive. It transforms quickly between a freestanding stick vacuum and a handheld unit. Whole machine HEPA filtration means allergens, dust, and other nasty particles are removed from the environment. It also comes with a docking station which can be mounted to the wall. Various components make it easier to clean in remote areas or out-of-reach places, like the telescopic nozzle or the crevice tool. It’s supremely versatile.

Normally $380, Newegg is offering the Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum for $280 with free shipping. That’s $100 off and a great deal for this powerful and versatile cleaning tool! Act soon if you’re interested, though, we’re not sure how long it’s going to be available.

