 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Dyson bladeless air purifier just got a rare discount

Briley Kenney
By
Dyson TP07 bladeless air purifier in action lifestyle image.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Over time, a sealed-off home begins to take on smells and scents, dare we say unwanted odors, and the air quality can even suffer if not properly cleaned. But you can fight back by circulating the air, freshening it up, and keeping your home clean, especially with the help of a solid air purifier and fan. When it comes to getting the job done, there’s a reason why Dyson features heavily in our list of the best air purifiers. If you’re looking for a great deal on one, Best Buy is offering the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 bladeless air purifier for a discount of $150 — normally $650, it’s just $500 today. That’s a fantastic price for a highly capable, freestanding fan and air purifier with HEPA filtration. It captures up to 99.97% of particles up to 0.3 microns in size. Act soon, though, this deal won’t last long.

Why you should buy the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 bladeless air purifier

Kids, pets, houseguests, and even you and your partner can make a mess of a living space, whether from spills, normal use, or other accidents. Opening windows and doors can let in some fresh air, but it’s not guaranteed to recirculate everything. That’s where an air purifier comes in handy. A special form of filtration, like HEPA, can filter out contaminants and particles while releasing truly fresh air. That’s precisely what the Dyson TP07 bladeless air purifier does.

Recommended Videos

It automatically senses and reacts to changes in indoor air quality to help reduce pollutants, but it also helps you track how safe it is inside your residence. You can see pollution levels anytime on the filter’s LCD or within the MyDyson app. You can program the system to run at pre-set intervals and on a schedule, even if you’re not home. Moreover, you can control the Dyson TP07 hands-free using various voice assistants, including Alexa, Siri, and Google Home.

Related

It doubles as a fan to cool and circulate air, too, with 350 degrees of oscillation and backward airflow. A unique night mode ensures that it still purifies at night but with much less noise so that you can get your beauty sleep.

Normally $650, the Dyson TP07 bladeless air purifier is only $500 at Best Buy today, saving you $150. That’s a great deal, but it won’t be available forever, so take advantage as soon as possible. Before you know it, you’ll be breathing and smelling clean, fresh air in your home, apartment, or living space.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
This Samsung Cordless Vacuum Deal Slashes $100 Off the Price
The Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum on a white background.

It's always a good time to invest in vacuum deals, as you can never have too much help in cleaning your home. For additional convenience, you should consider going for cordless vacuum deals, especially since these devices have gotten cheaper recently. For example, you can purchase the Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum for just $400 from Best Buy, after a $100 discount to its original price of $500.

A cordless vacuum will help get your home sparkly clean, for any occasion or for daily maintenance. If you want a reliable one, you'll be good with the Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum, which features powerful performance with suction power of up to 200AW. It's capable of cleaning different kinds of surfaces, including hardwood and carpets, and with its Jet Cyclone technology, dirt and debris are prevented from building up on the filter to maintain consistent suction. The five-layer filtration system makes the air in your home cleaner, as it captures fine dust and traps most microdust.

Read more
Best Super Bowl TV Deals
The Samsung Frame TV showing a drawing of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The stage is set for Super Bowl LVI, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams winning their respective NFL conference championships to book one ticket each to the big game. If you're going to watch the event from your living room, you still have time to upgrade your home theater setup by taking advantage of the Super Bowl TV deals that various retailers have rolled out, including Walmart and Best Buy. The price cuts apply to a wide range of models from various brands, so you'll surely find a deal that's perfect for you.

When you're choosing the TV that you'll buy in preparation for Super Bowl LVI, you shouldn't just focus on the visuals. You also need to consider their audio capabilities so that you'll better appreciate the star-studded Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which will bring together Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. To help you narrow down your options, we've gathered some of the best Super Bowl TV deals that you can take advantage of right now.
Best cheap Super Bowl TV deals

Read more
Get This 70-inch TV for ONLY $500 for Super Bowl 2022
The TCL 4-Series 4K TV with the Android TV interface on the screen.

Super Bowl LVI is all set, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams winning their respective NFL conference championships to set a date for the big game on Feb. 13. If you're planning to watch the event from the comfort of your own living room, you still have time to upgrade your home theater setup in order to better appreciate the sights and sounds of this year's Super Bowl. An offer that you should heavily consider is Best Buy's $330 discount for the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $500, from its original price of $830.

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV features a 70-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution for impressive clarity and detail, in addition to High Dynamic Range technology for accurate colors and more lifelike images on the screen. The TV isn't all about the visuals though, as you can further enhance its audio output by connecting devices such as soundbars through its HDMI ports and via Bluetooth. This will help you prepare for the star-studded Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Read more