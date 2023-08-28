The Dyson bladeless air purifier just got a rare discount

Over time, a sealed-off home begins to take on smells and scents, dare we say unwanted odors, and the air quality can even suffer if not properly cleaned. But you can fight back by circulating the air, freshening it up, and keeping your home clean, especially with the help of a solid air purifier and fan. When it comes to getting the job done, there’s a reason why Dyson features heavily in our list of the best air purifiers. If you’re looking for a great deal on one, Best Buy is offering the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 bladeless air purifier for a discount of $150 — normally $650, it’s just $500 today. That’s a fantastic price for a highly capable, freestanding fan and air purifier with HEPA filtration. It captures up to 99.97% of particles up to 0.3 microns in size. Act soon, though, this deal won’t last long.

Why you should buy the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 bladeless air purifier

Kids, pets, houseguests, and even you and your partner can make a mess of a living space, whether from spills, normal use, or other accidents. Opening windows and doors can let in some fresh air, but it’s not guaranteed to recirculate everything. That’s where an air purifier comes in handy. A special form of filtration, like HEPA, can filter out contaminants and particles while releasing truly fresh air. That’s precisely what the Dyson TP07 bladeless air purifier does.

It automatically senses and reacts to changes in indoor air quality to help reduce pollutants, but it also helps you track how safe it is inside your residence. You can see pollution levels anytime on the filter’s LCD or within the MyDyson app. You can program the system to run at pre-set intervals and on a schedule, even if you’re not home. Moreover, you can control the Dyson TP07 hands-free using various voice assistants, including Alexa, Siri, and Google Home.

It doubles as a fan to cool and circulate air, too, with 350 degrees of oscillation and backward airflow. A unique night mode ensures that it still purifies at night but with much less noise so that you can get your beauty sleep.

Normally $650, the Dyson TP07 bladeless air purifier is only $500 at Best Buy today, saving you $150. That’s a great deal, but it won’t be available forever, so take advantage as soon as possible. Before you know it, you’ll be breathing and smelling clean, fresh air in your home, apartment, or living space.

