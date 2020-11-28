Even as we prepare for a winter in quarantine, there’s no reason to wait until the new year to make progress on your fitness goals. If you’ve been putting off curating the perfect at-home gym setup, now is the time to take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday fitness sales and get the equipment you need to upgrade your workout routine. From the best indoor bikes deals to the best dumbbells sales, we’ve got you covered when it comes to saving money on fitness gear during this year’s biggest sale.

While Black Friday is behind us, Bowflex is still offering huge markdowns on some of its most popular at-home fitness equipment, including the C6 bike, Xtreme 2 SE home gym, 552 dumbbell bundle, and the 840 adjustable kettlebell. Use code FIT2020 at checkout and be sure to act quickly, as these deals expire on December 2.

Bowflex C6 Bike

If you were a regular at your local cycling studio pre-pandemic, investing in an indoor bike will be a great way to get that high-energy cardio workout back into your regular workout routine. As temperatures begin to drop, cycling outdoors becomes less and less appealing. An indoor bike offers a great full-body workout and adjustable resistance allows you to decide how easy or difficult you want it to be. The C6 bike offers a smooth, quiet ride, which is great if you share a space with a partner or roommate. The backlit LCD metric console tracks your workout in real time so you know just how many calories you’re burning. The bike connects via Bluetooth to your favorite fitness apps including Peleton, Zwift, and Explore the World, allowing you to access hundreds of customized workouts and virtually travel to exotic destinations from your home, which is sadly the closest you’ll get to a vacation anytime soon.

The bike features magnetic resistance with 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels, dual-link pedals with toe cages, a pair of thee pound dumbbells, and a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband monitor. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, save $50 off the C6 bike and get free shipping with the code FIT2020.

Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym

Finding the perfect space-saving home gym equipment can be a challenge, but the Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym truly has everything you need to exercise all areas of your body in record time. This machine gives you a complete strength training workout at home. The Bowflex Power Rod gives you the resistance you need to build muscle without the inertia or risk of joint pain usually associated with free weights. The no-change cable pulley system lets you move from upper body to lower body workouts without ever having to disconnect and change cables. You can progress effortlessly through your workouts, keeping your heart rate up, and utilizing every minute of your workout to effectively build muscle.

This machine comes with a squat bar and ab crunch shoulder harness attachments to work your large and small muscles. The variety of workouts you can execute on just one machine will no doubt surprise you. Heck, you might even forgo your gym membership for good, even after the pandemic is over. The Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a free power rod upgrade and free shipping with code FIT2020 at checkout.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells

Dumbells are an at-home gym essential if you want to incorporate some strength training into your routine, as it’s nearly impossible to put on muscle with just your bodyweight alone. Adjustable dumbbells like this set are great because they take up less space than a set of fixed dumbbells in multiple weight variations. They’re versatile, compact, and excellent for beginners or experienced fitness fanatics as they can grow with you.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights into just one pair of dumbbells. The weights adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds at the switch of a dial. The versatility of these dumbbells allows you to easily switch from one exercise to the next, changing your resistance without slowing you down, which enables you to gradually increase your strength. You can utilize these tools in multiple ways to work out your legs, back, chest, abs, shoulders, and arms. Save $25 on a SelectTech 552 Bundle with code FIT2020.

