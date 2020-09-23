Best Wayfair Way Day Furniture Deals 2020: What To Shop

With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon (coming soon, we promise), home goods giant Wayfair is throwing its own two-day celebration, Way Day. On September 23 and 24, Wayfair will be discounting items up to 80% across the site (with free shipping to boot). For those looking for Wayfair Way Day Furniture Deals – with items discounted up to 70% off – you’re in the right spot – we’ve selected the 10 best deals you can find to spruce up your home in advance of the coming holidays. (Since we’re mostly staying at home these days, why wouldn’t you want to invest in your space?)

With a slew of gift-buying days and promotions coming up – Amazon Prime Day is next, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday following shortly thereafter – these deals are not likely to last. Between possible shipping delays and low stock, your best bet is to get in on these deals sooner rather than later. Do you want to look back mid-November and regret not getting that entry cabinet you’ve been eyeing? We don’t.

Best Wayfair Appliance Deals

Viv and Rae Ann Swivel Reclining Glider — $330, was $809

Think of this tufted swivel seating as a fancier La-Z-Boy, which features white welt finishes, a minimalist gray fabric, and an easy-to-use recliner. While this is marketed as a nursery chair for your kid’s room, it’s also makes for a tasteful addition to any living room.

Three Posts Canterbury End Table with Storage — $157, was $245

Available in 12 colors, Three Post’s end table is a svelte design of the bedroom staple. The drawer and lower shelf make for sensible storage, but you’ll mostly be using the round tabletop to place your phones, books, and cocktails (which, these days, we’ve been needing more of).

Sol 72 Humnoke 9 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions — $1,650, was $2,534

Make the most of your outdoor space before the weather turns from crispy to frigid with this nine piece patio furniture set, which includes a four-seat sofa, two chairs, a coffee table, and two ottomans. Rendered in wicker and rattan, this collection is weather resistant, stylish, and easy to assemble.

Kelly Clarkson Home Belichick Console Table — $277, was $480

Kelly Clarkson isn’t just a prolific pop singer, she also makes some smart furniture. Case in point: This farmhouse chic console table, which offers plenty of space and storage for your knick-knacks, and that’s perfect for your living room or entryway.

Greyleigh Cainsville Coffee Table with Storage — $150, was $249

Here’s a coffee table that’s fit for a modern bachelor pad, thanks to its rustic and clean design. We love the sturdy lower shelf where you can store books, magazines, or other small items without getting off your couch.

Alcott Hill Owings 5 Piece Dining Set — $280, was $750

At 39 inches long, this sleek dining table is just about the perfect size for a small apartment, so you don’t have to eat every meal off your coffee table. Its classic craftsman design will complement virtually any room, and the dining chairs are cushioned for extra comfort. Not bad for under $300.

Alwyn Home 14″ Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress — $510, was $1,700

We spend a significant portion of our lives asleep (duh), so why not invest in a quality mattress? Take this 14-inch mattress from Alwyn Home, which includes a memory foam pad that has earned great reviews on Wayfair’s website. Best of all, it includes a 100-night trial, so you can return it before then if you don’t love it.

Beachcrest Home Newtown 48″ Single Bathroom Vanity Set — $970, was $2,158

Made with laminated solid wood, here’s a solid update to your kitchen sink. Nine drawers make for plenty of storage, and the marble countertop makes for a luxe finish. And with this generous markdown, now is the perfect time to purchase it.

Williston Forge Swindell Etagere Bookcase — $193, was $309

Another industrial fixture, this five-shelf bookcase was inspired by warehouses and factories, and offers plenty of space. Clean lines and a no-nonsense design makes this a tasteful addition to your living room or home office.

Mack and Milo Ainsworth Canopy Bed — $195, was $376

Canopied beds add some structure, privacy, and style to any sleeping area. Take this Scandinavian-like option from Mack and Milo that’s made with metal and painted in a warm off-white color. Available in twin and full sizes, these are ideal for children’s rooms.

