Way Day Deals 2021: Shop These Early Offers NOW

Way Day is creeping up fast and in honor of the big occasion, Wayfair has announced some Way Day early access deals that are well worth checking out. We’ve narrowed things down to five of the best deals out there right now including a great new vacuum cleaner, grill, mattress, and more. Read on as we tell you all about the best Way Day early access deals out there right now. They’re primed and ready to get you in the mood for the Way Day sales.

Bissell CrossWave Bagless Wet Dry Vac — $220, was $300

A good quality vacuum cleaner makes cleaning up your home infinitely easier. The beauty behind the Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Wet Dry Vac is that it vacuums and washes floors at the same time providing you with the best cleaning experience. It has a dual-action brush roll that rotates at 3,000 RPM with the ability to clean better than a sponge mop and bucket while also sucking up dirt. You can easily switch it from a hard floor cleaner to a rug cleaner at the touch of a button too, meaning it’s an impressively versatile vacuum cleaner for the whole house.

Now is the perfect time to buy a new grill for the summer and this Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill is a tempting proposition. It’s a large grill with porcelain-coated cast iron grates that are rust-resistant and easy to clean. Alongside that are four 36,000 BTU durable stainless steel burners, a 10,000 BTU side burner, and a removable porcelain-coated grease pan that’s easy to clean. With a primary cooking area of 425 square inches plus an additional 150 square inches from the swing-away warming rack, there’s plenty of room here to cook up a storm.

GE Appliances Portable Air Conditioner — $300, was $330

Ready for those hot summer days, this GE Appliances 8,500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner offers three different modes including built-in air conditioning, fan modes, and a dehumidifying feature too. It utilizes auto evaporation technology so there’s no need to empty a bucket any time you want to clear the air. Alongside that is an easy-to-use remote so you can adjust the fan speed, temperature, and modes, from anywhere in the room saving you the need to move. A programmable timer means you can plan ahead accordingly too.

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum — $400, was $600

What’s the best kind of vacuuming? The kind that doesn’t involve you doing a thing. Simply set the iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum up and leave it to work away for you. You can use Google Assistant or Alexa to command it to clean wherever you need cleaning with smart navigation meaning it can map specific objects in your home. With superior suction and an automatic schedule that even recommends what to do during pollen and pet-shedding season, it’s potentially smarter than you at knowing when to prioritize cleaning.

Sealy Medium Hybrid Mattress — $500, was $1,070

Hybrid mattresses are a great way of getting the best of both worlds as the Sealy 12″ Copper Chill Medium Hybrid Mattress demonstrates. It has 12 inches of memory foam to help conform and respond to your individual body shape at night then a layer of coils which add extra support to your body too. Low motion transfer is promised as well thanks to the mixture of materials so you won’t have to worry about being disturbed at night. Alongside that is a top layer infused with CopperChill technology so that heat and sweat is wicked away from you at night so you enjoy a genuinely restful night’s sleep. A 100-night trial means you can guarantee this is the mattress for you.

