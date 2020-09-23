Best Wayfair Way Day Appliance Deals 2020: What To Shop

Now that Amazon Prime Day is approaching on the horizon (less than a month away), it seems that all major retailers are holding their own version of shopping events. Home goods giant Wayfair is throwing its own two-day celebration, Way Day. From September 23 to 24, Wayfair will be discounting items up to 80% across the site (plus free shipping on everything). For those looking for Wayfair Way Day appliance deals, we’ve got you covered. We’ve highlighted the 10 best deals you can find to spruce up your home in advance of the coming holidays. We’re all spending more time at home these days so why not let your Pinterest ideas come to life.

It’s the season of gift-buying and promotions – Amazon Prime Day is next, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday follow shortly thereafter – so these deals won’t last too long. Between possible shipping delays and low stock, your best bet is to hop on these deals sooner rather than later. You don’t want to procrastinate over your holiday shopping this season and regret not getting that fancy espresso machine you’ve been eyeing? Shop all the best appliances for your kitchen, living room, and more below.

Best Wayfair Appliance Deals

Black + Decker 8-Cup 3-in-1 Easy Assembly Food Processor — $30 , was 40

— , was 40 Cooluli Mini Fridge — $43 , was $50

— , was $50 Huicheng Centrifugal Juicer — $70 , was $135

— , was $135 5.3-Quart PowerXL Air Fryer — $85 , was $180

— , was $180 Envion Therapure Room Air Purifier — $112 , was $134

— , was $134 30-inch 400 CFM Convertible Wall Mount Range Hood — $125 , was $350

— , was $350 DeLonghi ECP3220 15 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine — $119, was $210

Black + Decker 8-Cup 3-in-1 Easy Assembly Food Processor — $30, was 40

Food processors are great for so many things. You can quickly chop and slice your cheese, vegetables, and fruits, make your own salad and dressings, and not to mention hummus, dips, and salsa. This Black + Decker food processor will be a great addition to your kitchen to make quick meals and prep your food for the week. All the parts are removable and dishwasher safe, too.

Buy at Wayfair

Cooluli Mini Fridge — $43, was $50

The popular Cooluli brand is known for its aesthetic and handy mini-fridges. It can hold six 12-ounce cans but many people use it for storing baby milk products, beauty products, and even medication. It’s a great gift for a student in a dorm, a beauty guru, or for a new mom looking to store baby products at the right temperature.

Buy at Wayfair

Huicheng Centrifugal Juicer — $70, was $135

Juicers make getting the right amount of nutrients and vitamins you need in a day so much easier. It’s dishwasher safe (easy to clean), and can easily chop a whole apple, peeled orange, and a handful of other fruits and vegetables for all your juicing needs.

Wayfair

5.3-Quart PowerXL Air Fryer — $85, was $180

Air fryers are the hottest new kitchen gadget and if you’re looking to start using one for quick healthy meals, now you can save with this PowerXL Air Fryer. It can cook your chicken, fries, veggies, and much more with less oil but the same amount of crunch and flavor. It even includes a recipe book.

Buy at Wayfair

Envion Therapure Room Air Purifier — $112, was $134

If you want to improve the quality of your indoor air, an air purifier can help filter and catch any allergens in the air. Most air purifiers are out of stock right now but Wayfair can have it shipped for free next week. This highly rated Envion air purifier is great for medium to large rooms to protect you and your family from air pollution.

Buy at Wayfair

DeLonghi ECP3220 15 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine — $119, was $210

With everyone spending less time commuting and more time at home, many people are starting to invest in their own little coffeehouse at home. If you’ve been waiting to splurge on a DeLonghi coffee maker, it’s currently discounted to an unbeatable price. This espresso and cappuccino machine lets you adjust to 15 different bar pressures to modify your coffee to your personal taste. Start brewing your own coffee and espresso shots with easy-to-use pods.

Buy at Wayfair

Buy at Amazon

30-inch 400 CFM Convertible Wall Mount Range Hood — $125, was $350

This stainless steel wall mount range hood comes with aluminum mesh filters (dishwasher safe) and energy-saving LED lights. This model is easy to install and it’s the best price in the market right now compared to other major retailers. Upgrade your kitchen with a quiet and elegant looking wall mount range hood.

Buy at Wayfair

Editors' Recommendations