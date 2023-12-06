 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best PS5 deals: console bundles, cheap games, and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
Unsplash

If you haven’t purchased the PlayStation 5 yet, or if you’re looking to add to your library of games or arsenal of accessories, then check out the PS5 deals that we’ve rounded up here. You’re going to have to be quick with the transactions if any of these offers catch your eye though, because there’s still a lot of demand for gamers so there’s a chance they sell out quickly. Don’t miss these discounts because we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at them.

Best PS5 deals

The PlayStation 5 Slim, as you can deduce from its name, is the slimmer and smaller version of the original PlayStation 5. However, the physical change is not the only difference between the two models, as the PlayStation 5 Slim also comes with 1TB of storage space compared to the original’s 825GB, which will give you extra capacity for your installed games and save data. The PlayStation 5 Slim is available for $500, but if you take advantage of these bundles from Best Buy, you can get a free digital copy of either Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, an open-world adventure featuring everyone’s favorite webcrawler and one of the best video games of 2023, or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the latest installment in the first-person shooter franchise.

Recommended Videos

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle — $499, worth $559

Related

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle — $499, worth $599

Best PS5 game deals

There’s something for everyone in the PS5 game deals that we’ve gathered below, including casual time-waster, automotive-related video games, massive open-world titles, and sports simulators. Stocks of PlayStation 5 games move quickly though, so if any of these offers catch your attention, it’s highly recommended that you make the purchase immediately, even if that means adding to your backlog.

  • Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition —
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Ghostwire Tokyo
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man – Game of the Year Edition —
  • Lego 2K Drive
  • Madden NFL 24
  • NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition —
  • EA Sports FC 24
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Elden Ring

Best PS5 accessory deals

There all kinds of accessories for the PlayStation 5, each of which will further elevate your gaming experience. There are internal SSDs to expand storage capacity, gaming headsets so you can communicate with your teammates, charging stations to keep your DualSense controllers ready, and so much more. There are no PS5 accessory deals involving the PlayStation Portal yet, but we’ll place any discount here as soon as we find one.

  • PowerA Twin Charging Station for DualSense Wireless Controllers —
  • Sony InZone H3 wired gaming headset —
  • Samsung 990 Pro internal SSD with heatsink 2TB —
  • WD_Black SN850P internal SSD with heatsink 2TB —
  • Sony InZone H9 wireless gaming headset —
  • Logitech G29 Driving Force racing wheel and floor pedals —

Editors' Recommendations

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Ultra, Series 9, and more
The Apple Watch Ultra covered in just a touch of sand on the arm of a man doing tough work.

If you already have a MacBook, iPhone and AirPods and have considered grabbing an Apple Watch to complete the set, now is the perfect time with so many great Black Friday deals going on. While there aren't always a lot of great Apple Watch deals going on, we've found a few across Apple's latest stuff, such as the Ultra 2 and the SE 2. We've also found some good deals on both the Watch 8 and the Watch 9, and if you're considering going for one of those, be sure to read our breakdown of the Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Series 8 for some more info. Also, while you're here, be sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday deal roundup, which has over a hundred deals you can take advantage of.
Best Apple Watch SE Black Friday Deals

When Apple first released the Watch SE, everybody was surprised, given that Apple didn't really target or market for the more budget-friendly crowd, so it was a big deal when it released its budget-friendly Watch SE. Since then, it's had a couple of upgrades, including the latest Watch 2nd Gen, of which we've collected some great Black Friday deals.

Read more
116 best Amazon Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, and more
Watching a snowboarder on the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet.

Amazon is probably the biggest retailer when it comes to Black Friday, and we're already seeing some massive deals this weekend. As such, we've collected some of the best we could find in various categories to act as your one-stop shop for all things Amazon. So, be sure to check out each category below for the best Black Friday deals, and check back regularly as we update the list.

Best Amazon Black Friday TV Deals

Read more
Best Black Friday laptop deals: Apple, Dell, Lenovo, HP, and more
Dell laptops

Laptops are indispensable tools in today's world. Whether you need one to take notes with in class or "work from home" at the local coffee shop, a laptop is what you need. They're also good for game nights with the guys. Unfortunately, these powerful gadgets can be rather expensive. The good news, however, is that it is now Black Friday and expensive electronics are becoming affordable right and left.

To help guide you through this holiday, we've gone through the deals brand by brand, bringing you the very best offerings that Black Friday has for laptops. As a result, we're sure you'll be able to find something that fits your budget, your needs, and your lifestyle.
Best HP Laptop Black Friday deals

Read more