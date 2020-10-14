  1. Culture

Best Prime Day Nerf Blaster Deals 2020: Something For Every Age Group

By

Nerf blasters have come a long way since they first became popular. Now you can add additional attachments, barrel extensions, automatic firing, and much more. If you are searching for the best Nerf gun or Nerf darts, there are plenty to choose from now that Prime Day 2020 is finally here and there’s only one day left to save big. We’ve curated a list of the best Nerf blasters for you to pick and choose from because Nerf Guns are fun for everyone. What better way to settle disputes than a Nerf battle? Find a nerf gun that is solid, enjoyable and at a discount.

Today’s best Nerf blaster deals
Expires soon

Nerf N-strike Elite Infinus with Speed-Load Tech

$35 $70
If there's only one Nerf blaster that you can choose, make it this one. Not only does it comes with 30 Nerf darts but it'll take Nerf battles to new levels with its tactical shooting speed and reload.
Buy at Walmart
Camo Series
Expires soon

Nerf Rival Apollo XV-700 Blaster

$15 $25
This Nerf blaster 7-round magazine and trigger lock. This blaster is great for teens and kids. It has a great range for distance for all Nerf fans alike.
Buy at Walmart
Amazon Exclusive
Expires soon

Strongarm Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster with Rotating Barrel

$14 $15
This Nerf blaster fires 6 darts in a row and can get great distance. It's perfect for kids, teens, and adults.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Coodoo Compatible Darts (1,000 pieces)

$24 $30
Looking for ammo for Nerf blaster battles? These darts are compatible with any Nerf Strike Elite blasters.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

NERF Fortnite Sp-L Elite Dart Blaster

$13 $20
This Fortnite edition dart blaster is great for the Fortnite fan in your life. It includes 6 darts and works with most Elite darts.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

NERF N-Strike Elite Rukkus ICS-8

$15 $19
This is a fun blaster for kids and teens. It can hold 8 darts at once and automatically indexes to the next dart. Less reloading time and more playing time.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nerf N-Strike Elite Mega CycloneShock Blaster

$19 $22
What makes Nerf N-Strike Mega blasters different? Its bigger darts are able to fire farther for bigger battles. This is a great blaster for adults.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

NERF Ultra Two Motorized Blaster

$22 $25
The Ultra 2 is super lightweight and comes with 6 darts. It can reach up to 120 feet. It's a great start Nerf blaster for kids.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon






Expires soon

NERF Rival Kronos XVIII-500 Battle Set

$28 $35
Nerf Rival Kronos is meant for team games. The gun and high-impact rounds come in three colors corresponding to team colors. When fired, the rounds fly in a velocity of 90 feet per second.
Buy at Amazon

What is the best Nerf blaster?

Nerf guns are a classic toy and they never run out of style. They’ve been around for a long time and they’re the best toys around when it comes to gifting for the holiday season. The right one for you depends on the type that you’re looking for, from foam dart blaster to water blaster to sports outdoors play blasters, there are plenty around. Teenagers will most likely have a model in mind to play with friends, smaller children will enjoy your basic Nerf blaster as long as it comes with plenty of darts. If you’re looking for one for an older age group, check out what tactical gear comes included. Whichever one you choose, its cool designs allow a person to have fun with their friends and family while not getting harmed in the process.

When to buy Nerf blasters?

It might only be October but there’s a reason why the online retailer moved the biggest shopping event from July to October. Staff and shipping delays will be impacting everyone in the coming months so if you see a great deal, it’s best to act fast. October is the new November this year so don’t procrastinate and get everyone on your shopping list early. Prime Day is especially a good time because older models will go on sale so keep an eye on this page as we update it with the latest Nerf blaster deals.

Looking for more great stuff? Find toys, gifts, and more in our Culture section.

