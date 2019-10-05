Sure, “going green” may be a snappy and trendy phrase, but it’s a positive one. As consumers, the best way we can show we care – and affect change – is to vote with our wallets. By choosing organic products and supporting sustainable companies, we can create a ripple effect.

That said, buying green is also good for your health. After all, we don’t want to bring furniture or clothes into our homes that release harmful chemicals into the air. And, think about it: where do you spend most of your time? You’re probably thinking about your desk at work and your bed. Hopefully, before buying a mattress, you think about how that mattress might harm your back and spine. But have you considered how it might harm your lungs or skin?

Luckily, mattress companies out there do consider that. Those brands have boasted that their natural and organic mattresses aren’t just comfortable, but healthier for your body and the environment, too. If you have sensitive skin or conditions like asthma, you might want to look closely at your organic mattress options.

At the end of the day, however, you want a mattress that you’ll sleep comfortably and easily on, and choosing the right mattress can mean the difference between snoozing well and having to hit the snooze button over, and over, and over. If you’ve considered buying an organic mattress, here are a few things to keep in mind.

What is an Organic Mattress?

Yes, it’s a trend, but you can bet this trend will be long-lasting. Did you know there’s an important distinction between natural and organic mattresses? Natural mattresses are made of processed materials: petroleum-based nylon, polyester, pressboard, polyurethane, foam, and vinyl, for example. And even natural mattresses are also treated with potentially unfavorable chemicals and flame retardants. Though these chemicals and flame retardants aren’t likely to harm you, you should still take note, especially if you have sensitive skin, respiratory conditions or allergies.

On the other hand, organic mattresses are made without those polysyllabic chemicals. Rather, organic mattress companies substitute the chemicals for natural and non-toxic materials like organic wool, cotton and latex. You’re less likely to experience skin irritation or respiratory issues with organic mattresses.

When you’re looking at your next potential mattress, pay attention to the material sourcing and certain certifications. Materials sourced in the U.S. that adhere to GreenGuard and USDA Organic certifications are a safe bet.

How to Choose the Best Organic Mattress

If you’re ready to take the next step toward an organic mattress, ask yourself a few questions: what mattress is best for my sleeping style? What materials will be most comfortable for me? Where should I even look for one of these mattresses?

The answers to those questions depend on a few things, such as the position in which you sleep. If you’re a side sleeper, you probably need a softer mattress to contour to your body’s curves. If you’re a stomach sleeper, you likely want a firm mattress that won’t suffocate you by letting you sink into the mattress. Finally, if you’re a back sleeper, you probably want something in the middle ground to support your lower back but that won’t hurt your posture and neck. Ready to get started? Here are some of the top brands offering organic mattresses:

Loom and Leaf

Queen — $1,499

You’re likely familiar with Loom and Leaf, but you might not have known it’s an eco-friendly company. With five pounds of organic foams made with 30% soy and corn oil, plus polyurethane and dacron, eco-friendly memory foam, rayon, and Kevlar thread, Loom and Leaf has really thought through its organic mattress. The cozy cotton cover is organic, too, so you don’t need to pick up a new mattress cover to keep it environmentally sound. The cover is treated with an antimicrobial fabric finish to keep it clean. Loom and Leaf is specifically dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and staying green in its East Coast factory, so get cozy and stay green.

Sleep On Latex

Queen — $795

Far and away the most inexpensive choice on this list, Sleep On Latex has created a mattress using natural latex foam, organic New Zealand wool, and organic cotton. This mattress is a great choice for environmentally-minded sleepers of all sizes and preferences, as you can choose from the soft, medium, or firm model. The mattress packs two layers: a six-inch base layer to provide support and structure, and a two-inch top layer that is soft and cozy, cradling your body as you sleep. That’s all topped off by an inch of a wool mattress cover for added comfort.

Queen — $1,299

My Green Mattress was born when the company’s founder noticed his daughter’s eczema and allergies were worsening as a result of her mattresses. Fed up with the insufficient options for organic mattresses for her, he did what any dad would do, and set out to create his own eco-friendly and health-minded mattress. My Green Mattress’ Natural Escape features three inches of organic latex to keep it soft and springy but supportive, so you’ll stay pain-free. The mattress is made from hypoallergenic and natural materials, in line with the founder’s vision of creating a safe and healthy mattress that’s good for the environment, too.

$1,299 from MGM

PlushBeds

Queen — $1,499

One of the best-known organic mattress brands, PlushBeds has received an incredible swath of certifications for its eco-friendly beds – and rightfully so. While some other brands only offer one or two choices in organic mattresses, PlushBeds offers a wide variety of organic latex mattresses, including its most popular Botanical Bliss mattress. The mattresses are stuffed with up to 10 pounds of certified organic wool and are covered with an organic cotton shell, so your skin will look clearer and your body will feel better. The Botanical Bliss mattress features five layers of latex, New Zealand wool, and the cotton cover, all made with organic materials.

Not sold on organic or still looking for the perfect sleep experience? Check out some of our favorite mattresses for side sleepers, or top of your organic mattress with a cozy memory foam topper.

