Best Cheap Mattress Sales and Deals for March 2021

Mattresses matter. A good mattress helps you get the best sleep possible, which isn’t just about comfort, it’s an important element of good health. If you’re shopping for cheap mattresses, the good news is that the major brands have mattress sales year round. You may have specific needs, however. Some want to choose the best organic mattress for a greener sleep while others look for the best mattress deals for a good night’s sleep to reduce your stress and increase your rest. We’ve done the work and found the best mattress sales from top brands. We also include tips on how to choose a mattress.

Mattress Sales 2021

Casper — from $395

— from $395 DreamCloud — from $699

— from $699 Helix — from $500 and get 2 free Dream pillows, was $600

— from $500 and get 2 free Dream pillows, was $600 Layla — from $499 plus $300 in accessories

— from $499 plus $300 in accessories Leesa — from $699 with 2 free down alternative pillows, was $799

— from $699 with 2 free down alternative pillows, was $799 Nectar — from $499 with up to $399 in free accessories

— from $499 with up to $399 in free accessories Saatva — from $799

— from $799 Tempur-Pedic — from $1,189

from $1,189 Tuft and Needle — from $450

How to Choose a Mattress

We get it that choosing a mattress can be confusing. The vast range of materials, construction methods, comfort, and personal fit are compounded by prices that range from “Not-too-bad” to “Are-You-Out-of-Your-Mind?” But in the end it needn’t be too difficult to find the right mattress that works for you, providing the support and comfort you need for a good night’s sleep all at a price that doesn’t lay waste to your budget.

Construction: The main factors to consider about construction are the design and materials as they contribute to support, comfort, and durability. Traditional box-spring mattresses have given way to layers of memory foam. Hybrid designs include one or more layers of springs or coils with two or more foam layers. Extra attention to firm up the edges with some form of perimeter support can add to the life of the mattress and the ease of getting on and off.

The main factors to consider about construction are the design and materials as they contribute to support, comfort, and durability. Traditional box-spring mattresses have given way to layers of memory foam. Hybrid designs include one or more layers of springs or coils with two or more foam layers. Extra attention to firm up the edges with some form of perimeter support can add to the life of the mattress and the ease of getting on and off. Comfort: Mattresses need to combine adequate support with enough give for comfort without hugging too tight so you get too hot. Look for breathable foam layers with airflow contours and gel-infusions that can draw off heat and moisture. Most brands have long trial periods, from 90 to 365 days, so you can return the mattress to try another version if your original purchase doesn’t do the job. Look for brands that include free shipping both ways (including returns if needed) to save.

Mattresses need to combine adequate support with enough give for comfort without hugging too tight so you get too hot. Look for breathable foam layers with airflow contours and gel-infusions that can draw off heat and moisture. Most brands have long trial periods, from 90 to 365 days, so you can return the mattress to try another version if your original purchase doesn’t do the job. Look for brands that include free shipping both ways (including returns if needed) to save. Extras: You can added features such as extra antimicrobial covers, extra layers or extra-thick original layers and more. Some higher-end mattresses have adjustable firmness for each side.

You can added features such as extra antimicrobial covers, extra layers or extra-thick original layers and more. Some higher-end mattresses have adjustable firmness for each side. Cost: Mattress costs range from a few hundreds of dollars for twin size to several thousand for the larger size mattresses. Hybrid mattresses with advanced cooling and comfort features including custom or adjustable firmness and adaptable frames can also add to the cost.

