Best Cheap Mattress Sales and Deals for March 2021

Mattresses matter. A good mattress helps you get the best sleep possible, which isn’t just about comfort, it’s an important element of good health. If you’re shopping for cheap mattresses, the good news is that the major brands have mattress sales year round. You may have specific needs, however. Some want to choose the best organic mattress for a greener sleep while others look for the best mattress deals for a good night’s sleep to reduce your stress and increase your rest. We’ve done the work and found the best mattress sales from top brands. We also include tips on how to choose a mattress.

Mattress Sales 2021

  • Casper — from $395
  • DreamCloud — from $699
  • Helix — from $500 and get 2 free Dream pillows, was $600
  • Layla — from $499 plus $300 in accessories
  • Leesa — from $699 with 2 free down alternative pillows, was $799
  • Nectar — from $499 with up to $399 in free accessories
  • Saatva — from $799
  • Tempur-Pedic from $1,189
  • Tuft and Needle — from $450
Helix Sunset

From $500 plus 2 free Dream pillows
Helix Sunset has layers to cushion pressure points with a softer top layer for plush comfort. and a breathable cover to keep you and the mattress cool. Best for side sleepers.
Tuft and Needle Hybrid Mattress

From $995
The Tuft and Needle Hybrid Mattress combines support spring to T&N's adaptive foam. The ultra-luxurious carbon fiber-infused foam pillow top adds durability and graphite draws off heat and moisture.
Tuft and Needle Original Mattress

From $450
Universally comfortable with two layers of open-call foam with graphite and cooling gel to draw away body heat. Added antimicrobial protection can lengthen the mattress lifespan.
Layla Memory Foam Mattress

From $499 plus $300 in free accessories
Layla Sleep uses copper foam in its mattress. The copper responds to pressure with firm support plus the antimicrobial copper particles in memory foam help you stay cool while you sleep.
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress

From $2,099
Using material developed by NASA, the Tempur-Adapt mattress has a cool-to-touch cover with antimicrobial treatment over a Tempur-ES comfort layer, all supported by advanced adaptability Tempur.
Nectar Lush Mattress

From $1.099 plus up to $399 in accesssories
The Nectar Lush Mattress has a dense foam base topped by a higher density memory foam with fast recovery, premium gel-coated memory foam with AquaCool and a cooling cover.
DreamCloud Hybrid

$200 off plus $399 in accessories
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress combines a core layer of individually wrapped coils to support various body shapes and sleeping styles with quilted foam on top to help you stay cool.
Saatva Classic Mattress

From $799
The Saatva Classic Mattress have five layers: tempered steel support coils, high-density memory foam, comfort coils, high-density foam perimeter rails, and a 3-inch Euro Pillow Top.
Casper Original Mattress

From $595
Casper Original Mattresses are designed with edge-to-edge support and made from recycled bottles. Casper designed for cool, comfortable sleep with air circulation.
Leesa Original Mattress

From $699 + 2 free down alternative pillows
Leesa Original all-foam mattress uses premium foam for cooling, contour support, and pressure relief. Includes a breathable soft twill cover.
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

From $499 with up to $399 in free accessories
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress combines a stable memory foam base layer, a response support layer, gel memory foam, and a quilted breathable Tencel cover to help you stay cool while you sleep.
Layla Hybrid Mattress

From $1,099 with $300 in free accessories
Layla's Hybrid Matress combines copper-infused memory foam, varied firmness by flipping the top layer, and individually wrapped coils for contoured support and motion control.
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress

From $1,095
Casper's newest and most plush mattress has a soft top layer designed for support and luxurious comfort. Flexible springs add lift and bounce plus enable cooling air flow.
Saatva Loom and Leaf Mattress

From $849
The Saatva Loom and Leaf Mattress has 3 levels of memory foam with a quilted organic cotton cover. Cooling gel-infused foam tops ultra-premium memory foam all supported by a high-density foam base.
Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress

From $895, was $995

Helix Sunset Luxe mattress has zone lumbar support, a premium quilted top, and an Ultra Breathable Tencel Cover to keep you and the mattress cool while you sleep.
Leesa Hybrid Mattress

From $949 + 2 free pillows

Leesa Hybrid mattresses combine a premium hole-punched top layer for coolness and comfort with active response pocket springs for durability.
How to Choose a Mattress

We get it that choosing a mattress can be confusing. The vast range of materials, construction methods, comfort, and personal fit are compounded by prices that range from “Not-too-bad” to “Are-You-Out-of-Your-Mind?” But in the end it needn’t be too difficult to find the right mattress that works for you, providing the support and comfort you need for a good night’s sleep all at a price that doesn’t lay waste to your budget.

  • Construction: The main factors to consider about construction are the design and materials as they contribute to support, comfort, and durability. Traditional box-spring mattresses have given way to layers of memory foam. Hybrid designs include one or more layers of springs or coils with two or more foam layers. Extra attention to firm up the edges with some form of perimeter support can add to the life of the mattress and the ease of getting on and off.
  • Comfort: Mattresses need to combine adequate support with enough give for comfort without hugging too tight so you get too hot. Look for breathable foam layers with airflow contours and gel-infusions that can draw off heat and moisture. Most brands have long trial periods, from 90 to 365 days, so you can return the mattress to try another version if your original purchase doesn’t do the job. Look for brands that include free shipping both ways (including returns if needed) to save.
  • Extras: You can added features such as extra antimicrobial covers, extra layers or extra-thick original layers and more. Some higher-end mattresses have adjustable firmness for each side.
  • Cost: Mattress costs range from a few hundreds of dollars for twin size to several thousand for the larger size mattresses. Hybrid mattresses with advanced cooling and comfort features including custom or adjustable firmness and adaptable frames can also add to the cost.

