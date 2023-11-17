Best Black Friday laptop deals: Apple, Dell, Lenovo, HP, and more

Laptops are indispensable tools in today’s world. Whether you need one to take notes with in class or “work from home” at the local coffee shop, a laptop is what you need. They’re also good for game nights with the guys. Unfortunately, these powerful gadgets can be rather expensive. The good news, however, is that it is now Black Friday and expensive electronics are becoming affordable right and left.

To help guide you through this holiday, we’ve gone through the deals brand by brand, bringing you the very best offerings that Black Friday has for laptops. As a result, we’re sure you’ll be able to find something that fits your budget, your needs, and your lifestyle.

Best HP Laptop Black Friday deals

HP laptops are known for their relatively uniform appearance, consistently high-quality keyboards, and insistence on form over function. They also have 2-in-1 laptops (laptop/tablet hybrids) on sale at this time. Here are our picks:

15.6-inch HP Pavilion (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

15.6-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

17.3-inch HP Envy Laptop 17t-cw000 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

13.5-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

14-inch HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 Notebook PC Wolf Pro Security Edition (32GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Best Dell laptop Black Friday deals

The fall sales season is a great time to save hundreds on Dell laptops and 2-in-1s. They have the very popular XPS line, of which we find our own personal favorite laptops, which have premium hardware as well as some extremely budget laptops on sale. This is the perfect time to save on Dell, but we still find the following deals to be the best:

Dell Inspiron 15 (Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Dell XPS 13 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Dell XPS 13 Plus (Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Dell XPS 15 (Intel Core i9, RTX 4060, 32GB RAM, 1TB) —

Best Apple laptop Black Friday deals

Apple products tend to be more expensive than the competition, but have a great ecosystem and interconnectability. While Apple’s Black Friday deals aren’t as steep as you’ll see from other brands, they’re a worthwhile time to get the exclusive laptops at a more competitive price.

13-inch MacBook Air – (M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

13.6-inch MacBook Air (M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

13.3-inch MacBook Pro (M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

15-inch MacBook Air (M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

15-inch MacBook Air (M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals

Typically, when we think about laptops, the most important part is the stuff that goes on the inside. Lenovo’s popular ThinkBook and ThinkPad laptop series don’t skimp on the stuff inside, but additionally provide a tough exterior housing, with many lines going through the famous “Lenovo stress tests” before being approved for sale. Here’s what sales are peaking our interests this year:

14-inch ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

16-inch ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

16-inch Legion Pro Gen 8 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

14-inch ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 Mobile Workstation (Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

14-inch ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 2-in-1 (Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Other Black Friday laptop deals worth buying

While the above brands have some of the most expansive sales, that doesn’t mean they are the only laptop makers in the game. And it certainly doesn’t mean they have the only deals worth looking at. Digging deeper, we found these other great Black Friday laptop deals that you should consider buying:

11.6-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage) —

15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

13-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Touchscreen with Surface Pro Keyboard (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

14-inch MSI Stealth 165Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7, RTX 4060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

16-inch ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i9, RTX 4070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Of course, there are plenty of other deals out there to shop.







