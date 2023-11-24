The best Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, and more

It’s that time of year again, Black Friday deals. Supposedly the time of year when companies “go in the black” for profits, it can certainly be a time when a thrifty consumer can feel the power of the deal. And this ethos of the deal is especially powerful for those of us interested in technical gadgets and big ticket items. Big percentage numbers and low dollar numbers are around every corner, to entice our eyes and wallets.

With so many savings to choose from, a new problem arises. Not one of the lack of funds, necessarily, but an abundance of too many choices. Here, to help cure what ails you, we’ve found just a few of the best deals from each tech category for you to ponder over and get what feels right. Happy shopping!

Best Black Friday TV deals

Toshiba – 43″ Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV —

Samsung – 85” Class CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV —

LG – 65″ Class B3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV —

Samsung – 65″ Class The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV —

Sony – 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV —

Samsung – 65″ Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV —

Best Black Friday Apple deals

10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (10th Generation) —

AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning) —

AirPods Max (Lightning) —

MacBook Air 15″ Laptop – M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD —

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, 44mm —

Best Black Friday Phone deals

Motorola Edge 2023, 256GB —

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, 128GB —

iPhone 14 Plus, 128GB —

Google Pixel 8 Pro, 128GB —

Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G, 512GB —

Best Black Friday tablet deals

Google Pixel Tablet, 128 GB —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, 128GB —

iPad Pro 6, 128GB —

Dell Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme, 256GB —

Best Black Friday laptop deals

HP Envy Laptop 17t-cw000 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

XPS 13 Plus (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

XPS 15 (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Best Black Friday soundbar deals

LG – 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer —

JBL BAR 5.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer —

Sony HT-S2000 Compact 3.1 Soundbar —

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 —

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max —

Best Black Friday headphone deals

Sennheiser HD 458BT —

Beats Studio Buds —

Google Pixel Buds Pro —

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II —

Sony WH1000XM5 —

Best Black Friday smart home deals

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) —

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) —

Ring Video Battery Doorbell Plus —

Google Nest Learning Smart Wifi Thermostat —

Nest Hub Max —

Best Black Friday apparel and clothing deals

Here are some of the best apparel, clothing, and fabrics deals that are worth shopping today:

The Signature Package from Laundry Sauce – $97, was $129

Already an excellent deal at its normal price, Laundry Sauce’s The Signature Package will be 25% off Black Friday and Cyber Week. The titular bundle includes laundry detergent pods, luxury scented dryer sheets, an advanced in-wash scent booster, and performance laundry fabric softener.

While there are different scents available, Australian Sandalwood and a refreshing down-under experience is the place to be. It features a dark blend of exotic woodsy aromas that are rich, warm, and mysterious. You’ll get strong blends of cedarwood, suede, and woodleather and a soft musk that leaves your clothes and fabrics smelling naturally fresh. If you love the great outdoors, you’ll certainly want to bring this laundry-boosting kit into your home.

Buy Now

Nike’s Black Friday sale – save up to 60% off

Whether you need casual sneakers, retro-inspired basketball sneakers, or some trainers for your active lifestyle, Nike is a great place to shop. But you already know that. What you don’t know is that currently, the brand is offering some incredible Black Friday and Cyber Week deals on shoes, apparel, accessories, and more.

While there are already some excellent discounts to shop, if you use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout, you’ll get an extra 25% off. Yes, that coupon stacks with existing deals to save you up to a total of 60% off on select items.

Buy Now

Best Black Friday small appliance deals

ORFELD Masticating Juicer —

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker —

GE – 5-Speed 64-Oz. Blender with Blender Cups —

Cuisinart – Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill —

Cuisinart – Precision Master 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer —

