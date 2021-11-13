Amazon has released some great Apple Laptop Black Friday deals. We’re seeing discounts on MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros. Black Friday is a great time to buy necessary expensive products and luxury splurge items. Somehow, Apple products are both. They are in the upper range of laptop prices year-round, but you get what you pay for. Apple laptops are a favorite of both students and working professionals. Thanks to the Amazon Black Friday deals event, you can get a nice discount on some of the most popular Apple laptops.

Apple Laptop Black Friday Deals 2021: Best Offers Today

Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2020) — $899, was $999

Why Buy:

Gorgeous design

Fast and powerful for its size

Integrates perfectly with your other Apple products

Light and compact

The Apple MacBook Air is a favorite for students and professionals. It’s very lightweight and compact, perfect for carrying between home, class, and work. If you need a computer for casual work and you’re a total Apple fanatic, the MacBook Air is your best choice. We’re seeing lots of discounts on last year’s MacBook Air model. These Apple Laptop Black Friday deals are your chance to get a beautiful MacBook Air with a sweet discount.

We can’t talk about Apple without talking about style. The MacBook Air is a sleek machine. It has a beautiful 13.3-inch display encased in a sturdy chassis. This particular discount is for the rose gold model. With thin bezels, you get the maximum amount of screen without adding extra size and weight. It’s only 0.63 inches thick when closed, and at only 2.8 pounds, it will fit right into any laptop bag with ease. It’s a great laptop for travel. An 18-hour battery life is just icing on the cake.

The MacBook Air isn’t a super-powered machine. It’s meant more for casual use. But just because this is a slimmer laptop doesn’t mean it’s a weak machine. The MacBook Air uses Apple’s M1 chip, the same one used in the beefier MacBook Pros. Combined with an 8-core CPU, Apple boasts that this laptop is 3.5 times faster than computers with their older chips. If you currently have an older MacBook, think about the power and speed you’re missing out on. The MacBook Air also has 8GB of RAM, enough to run several apps at once without experiencing a slowdown.

Apple MacBook Pro Laptop (2020) — $1,349, was $1,499

Why Buy:

Retina display for sharp images

Newest M1 chip

Last model to include the TouchBar

13-inch screen for easy portability

The MacBook Pro is the Air’s big brother. It has some beefier components, and it’s overall heavier. If you need a MacBook but the Air doesn’t cover it, Apple Laptop Black Friday deals will get you a sweet deal on a premiere machine.

Apple makes beautiful devices. The MacBook Pro has a 13.3-inch retina display, Apple’s signature screen. Colors are deep and rich, and images are as sharp as ever. It’s similar to the smoothness you see on your iPhone screen. That screen is wrapped in a stylish silver clamshell chassis, with the option to customize it with any number of MacBook cases. Overall, it’s only a little bit heavier than the MacBook Air, at 3 pounds total. That makes it perfect for students and commuting professionals.

This is the 2020 model, so it has Apple’s famous TouchBar. They removed that in the newest iteration of MacBooks. It has TouchID, the same concept you used to unlock your iPhone, back when they had home buttons. Touch ID will unlock your computer, let you buy things through credit and debit cards you’ve used before, and use Apple Pay.

The MacBook Pro has Apple’s M1 chip, their newest line of microchips. It’s quite powerful when combined with the 8-core CPU. With 8GB of RAM, you’ll be able to switch through apps and games quickly and not get any slowdown. The MacBook Pro is a good upgrade if you’re going to do system-intensive editing, like Photoshop or Final Cut Pro. You’ll have the power and speed necessary — and with 512GB of storage, you’ll have space to keep all your projects.

