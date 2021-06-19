The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking to get a head start on some of the best Prime Day deals, you don’t have to wait because there are a ton of early discounts available now, and there are certainly more to come. Other retailers are getting in on the action too, including Best Buy, Target, and there are some excellent Walmart Prime Day deals!

Walmart has even dropped the price of our favorite workout-friendly wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro. Thanks to the discount, you’re getting over $20 off the normal price, and you can snag them for $197 plus free two-day delivery or local in-store pickup. That’s a fantastic price for these stylish earbuds that sync seamlessly with Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.

The Apple AirPods Pro earbuds offer 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge, and up to five hours with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes off. Thanks to the wireless charging case, you can stretch that to more than 24 hours of listening time, or 18 hours of talk time. Just pop the earbuds in the case for a quick charge!

They utilize Bluetooth 5.0 to sync with Apple’s devices and do so seamlessly when you take them out of the case and put them on. They’re IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, so perfect for even intense workouts. They include Active Noise Cancellation technology to keep you immersed in your favorite tunes, but a Transparency mode ensures you can still hear what’s happening around you — like traffic and other events. Siri support is included, so you can ask her to start and stop tracks, make a call, or even provide directions.

Walmart is offering the Apple AirPods Pro for $197 plus free two-day delivery. Normally $219, you’re getting $22 off the full price, which is lower than we’ve seen in a while. We’re not sure how long the deal will last though, so jump on it while you can.

More Prime Day AirPods deals available now

After something a bit different? There are loads of early Prime Day AirPods deals happening right now — check them out below:

Editors' Recommendations