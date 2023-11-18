Amazon Black Friday Tool Deals: DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Having reliable, functioning tools helps us get jobs done, but they can be expensive. However, with Black Friday deals here, we’re finding great prices on a number of products (including tools) that make the previous unaffordable magically within reach. From hammers to electric saws, you can really find it all at this time of year, sometimes for even 50% or more off of the standard price. Throughout our search, we consistently found great deals at one of America’s most trusted online retailers, Amazon. Starting with the brands you love most, here are our favorite tool deals from Black Friday events.

Best DeWalt Black Friday deals at Amazon

We’ve spent a lot of time sifting through DeWalt’s Black Friday offerings, where 20V power tools reigned largely supreme, though it was also quite easy to find highly affordable tool sets. Here’s a small teaser from the full collection of our favorite DeWalt Black Friday deals:

31-piece Screwdriving Set —

108-piece Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set —

20V Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit —

20V Circular Saw (6.5 inch blade) —

20V Cordless Handheld HEPA Vacuum —

20V Battery and Charger —

Best Milwaukee Black Friday deals at Amazon

While Milwaukee makes standard, non-electric tools, their best Black Friday deals are all on their battery-powered electric tools. Here is a subset of the Milwaukee Black Friday deals we found, focused around their wider-reaching M18 battery line:

M18 Cordless Drill/Driver —

M18 Hackzall —

M18 Inflator —

M18 High Torque 1/2″ Impact Wrench with Friction Ring —

M18 Battery and Charger Kit —

Best Bosch Black Friday deals at Amazon

When we looked through all of the best Bosch Black Friday deals, one thing shocked us more than it probably should have; they still prominently feature corded power tools right alongside the battery-powered kind. Here’s a subsection of what we found, including corded and battery-powered models:

12V Two-Speed Pocket Driver —

Palm Sander (Corded) —

Router Tool (Corded) —

12V Brushless 3-inch Angle Grinder —

12V Battery Starter Kit —

Other Black Friday tool deals at Amazon worth talking about

Of course, there are other tools and brands out there. Here is a sampling of what other places have to offer:

Yiyitools Rubber Mallet Hammer —

Amazon Basics 42-Piece Impact Screwdriver Bit Set —

SOG Folding Hand Saw —

Cartman 39-Piece Household Tool Set —

Craftsman Electric Screwdriver Set (USB) —

