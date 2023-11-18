 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Black Friday Tool Deals: DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more

John Alexander
By
prime day deals on tools
George Pastushok / .

Having reliable, functioning tools helps us get jobs done, but they can be expensive. However, with Black Friday deals here, we’re finding great prices on a number of products (including tools) that make the previous unaffordable magically within reach. From hammers to electric saws, you can really find it all at this time of year, sometimes for even 50% or more off of the standard price. Throughout our search, we consistently found great deals at one of America’s most trusted online retailers, Amazon. Starting with the brands you love most, here are our favorite tool deals from Black Friday events.

Best DeWalt Black Friday deals at Amazon

A DeWALT drill bearing into wood.
.

We’ve spent a lot of time sifting through DeWalt’s Black Friday offerings, where 20V power tools reigned largely supreme, though it was also quite easy to find highly affordable tool sets. Here’s a small teaser from the full collection of our favorite DeWalt Black Friday deals:

  • 31-piece Screwdriving Set —
  • 108-piece Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set —
  • 20V Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit —
  • 20V Circular Saw (6.5 inch blade) —
  • 20V Cordless Handheld HEPA Vacuum —
  • 20V Battery and Charger —
Recommended Videos

Best Milwaukee Black Friday deals at Amazon

Side profile image of the Milwaukee M18 Impact Wrench with Friction Ring.
.

While Milwaukee makes standard, non-electric tools, their best Black Friday deals are all on their battery-powered electric tools. Here is a subset of the Milwaukee Black Friday deals we found, focused around their wider-reaching M18 battery line:

  • M18 Cordless Drill/Driver —
  • M18 Hackzall —
  • M18 Inflator —
  • M18 High Torque 1/2″ Impact Wrench with Friction Ring —
  • M18 Battery and Charger Kit —

Best Bosch Black Friday deals at Amazon

A corded Bosch Palm Sander with the Bosch logo clearly displayed.
.

When we looked through all of the best Bosch Black Friday deals, one thing shocked us more than it probably should have; they still prominently feature corded power tools right alongside the battery-powered kind. Here’s a subsection of what we found, including corded and battery-powered models:

  • 12V Two-Speed Pocket Driver —
  • Palm Sander (Corded) —
  • Router Tool (Corded) —
  • 12V Brushless 3-inch Angle Grinder —
  • 12V Battery Starter Kit —

Other Black Friday tool deals at Amazon worth talking about

Tools hanging on white wall by a thin piece of wood.
.

Of course, there are other tools and brands out there. Here is a sampling of what other places have to offer:

  • Yiyitools Rubber Mallet Hammer —
  • Amazon Basics 42-Piece Impact Screwdriver Bit Set —
  • SOG Folding Hand Saw —
  • Cartman 39-Piece Household Tool Set —
  • Craftsman Electric Screwdriver Set (USB) —

Editors' Recommendations

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The best Black Friday tool chest and tool box deals, from just $10
Tool chest open by tekton from unsplash

Got some new tools on the way for the holidays? Pick up a few during the Black Friday deals or Cyber Week sale? You'll need somewhere to organize and store them all. The best place to do that is always going to be a conventional tool box or smaller tool chest. You don't have to worry about chasing down wrenches, screwdrivers, screws, or anything else -- power tools included. Instead, they're all safely tucked away inside your tool box. Better yet, if you store them in a chest you can bring that with you to wherever the project site is, garage, backyard, inside, or elsewhere. Frankly, if you don't already have one now is the best time to get one thanks to these Black Friday tool chest and tool box deals, to go with the DeWalt Black Friday deals and Milwaukee Black Friday deals we're seeing. We've rounded up all the best offers below.
Best Black Friday tool box deals

If you don't know, a tool box is similar to a lunch box, and meant to be portable, at the very least around your home. Unlike a chest, which is meant to be static, you can pack your most useful tools inside and bring it with you to the project site. They come in all forms from cloth and fabric to more durable steel. Here are all of the best Black Friday tool box deals we could find:

Read more
DeWalt Black Friday deals: Save on power tools and accessories
A DeWALT drill bearing into wood.

It is inevitable. At least one gift this Christmas is going to require a screwdriver to get the batteries in it. Another will require a drill for "adjustments" to its pre-fab holes. A family member's car will mysteriously die in your yard. The list goes on, but one thing is for certain; if you have the right tools for any job, you'll be able to help. However, good tools don't come cheap. Well, at least most of the year. Right now, we're finding great deals on DeWALT power tools, accessories, and other essentials that will help you get the job — whatever it may be — done. Here are our top picks for both DeWALT power tools and assorted accessories.

Best DeWALT power tool Black Friday deals

Read more
Milwaukee Black Friday deals: Save on power tools and accessories
A man working with Milwaukee gloves.

If you need to invest in a quality set of power tools, Black Friday is a naturally good time to go about getting them. Getting a great deal is particularly easy with Milwaukee tools and accessories, which come fairly priced all year and especially during the holiday season. So, if you don't have all of the essential tools, be sure to check out these offerings. We especially recommend that you scroll down to the accessories, too, because Milwaukee offers legitimately low price goods year round. While Black Friday savings on these accessories aren't showing large percentages off, it does feel like the company is scratching the last layer of price off before profits become affected. In simpler terms, for a lot of these accessories, it is hard to imagine them coming at a lower price, although DeWALT Black Friday deals and Bosch Black Friday deals are giving them a run for their money.

Best Milwaukee power tool Black Friday deals

Read more