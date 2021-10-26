When you think of the best Black Friday deals, different products come to mind, but with Amazon Black Friday deals, the discounts extend to memberships such as for online audiobook and podcast service Audible. If you’re thinking about signing up for an Audible Premium Plus membership, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday to enjoy a price cut. Amazon is offering a 46% discount on the first four months of Audible Premium Plus, bringing the cost down to $8 per month from the original price of $15 per month.

After trying out the Audible Premium Plus free trial, it’s time to sign up for the full membership, which includes the benefit of gaining access to thousands of audiobooks and podcasts, including Audible Originals that are exclusive to the service. Among the best audiobooks on Audible are A Promised Land by former President Barack Obama, The Cold Millions by Jess Walter, and Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey. Meanwhile, an example of Audible Originals is The Coldest Case by James Patterson, featuring the voices of Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Audible Premium Plus members also get a credit every month to acquire any title from the service’s premium selection that’s yours to keep permanently. In addition, you’ll also be able to enjoy a 30% discount when buying more titles from the premium selection, as well as gain access to exclusive sales for more audiobooks and podcasts. Once you’ve signed up for an Audible Premium Plus membership, you’ll never run out of content to listen to.

If you’re interested in the benefits of Audible Premium Plus, here’s your chance to sign up for the membership at a much lower cost than usual. Amazon is offering a 46% discount on the first four months of Audible Premium Plus, lowering the price to $8 per month from the original price of $15 per month. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to the audiobooks and podcasts that you’ll unlock with Audible Premium Plus, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Sign Up Now button as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations