If you’re looking for some great earphones right now, we’ve got the AirPods 3 Black Friday deal for you. Right now, you can snap up the latest Apple AirPods 3 for just $155, saving you $25 on the usual price at Amazon. For the absolute most up-to-date Apple earbuds out there, this is a pretty sweet discount and you’re sure to be delighted with the results. Let’s take a look at why the Apple AirPods 3 are worth your money.

Today’s Best AirPods 3 Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

Adaptive EQ

Up to 6 hours listening time

Wireless charging

The latest Apple AirPods 3 are the kind of earbuds that easily rival the best headphones. They offer a bunch of great features for making music sound better than ever before. This includes Adaptive EQ which automatically tunes music to your ears so you get a more personalized experience. Alongside that is spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. That provides you with a theater-like style experience, making the music feel like it’s surrounding you, just like if you were at a concert.

With an all-new contoured design, they feel great in your ears plus they’re sweat- and water-resistant. A force sensor helps you navigate what you’re trying to do with near-instant pairing with all your Apple devices. It is features like these that make them rival the other best wireless headphones easily. You won’t have to worry about recharging so often either with up to 6 hours of listening time from one charge with up to 30 hours of total listening time courtesy of its MagSafe wireless charging case.

Designed with convenience in mind every step of the way, the Apple AirPods 3 are down to just $155 right now at Amazon saving you $25 on the usual price. This is a fantastic time to snap them up. Grab them now while stocks last.

Should You Shop This AirPods 3 Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

Now is the perfect time to buy. Cyber Monday is typically a rerun of the best Black Friday deals so you’re unlikely to see anything better going on. Worse, it’s possible that the discounts you see now on AirPods 3 won’t actually be available on Cyber Monday either because the offer has ended or because Amazon has run out of stock. You don’t want to risk this so buy now.

If you buy now and happen to see it cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your order or even return the item if it’s already been shipped. Just make sure that your new purchase will still arrive in time for the holidays and isn’t backlogged.

Editors' Recommendations