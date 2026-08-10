Like supercars? Gordon Murray is teasing a new one on the way for Monterey Car Week

Monterey Car Week got underway this weekend, and there is a bevy of incredible events happening to make any car enthusiast salivate for ten days straight. Starting last Friday, visitors spent the weekend exploring the history of races, checking out a slew of historic race cars, and yesterday was the historic hillclimb many come to see pre-reunion. Today, racers get a chance to collect Poker cards and eat great meals on the route during the Poker Rally and also check out the British side of Monterey Car Week. However, we are looking forward today after Gordon Murray dropped a teaser of what we will get to see at The Quail later this week.

It is always a pleasure to return to California, and I am looking forward to sharing our latest Special Vehicles creation with everyone attending The Quail and enthusiasts around the world. We have been working on something very special – I can’t wait for the covers to come off. – Professor Gordon Murray CBE, Group Executive Chairman

The new reveal takes center stage at The Quail

Gordon Murray announced today with the above teaser image that they will be dropping a new supercar on Friday at The Quail that will center their exhibit. An exhibit hosted by Murray himself and professional driver Dario Franchitti.

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“With a sizable proportion of Gordon Murray vehicles destined for the US, Car Week always feels like a second home,” says Dario Franchitti, three-time Indy 500 champion. “Since the S1 LM and Le Mans GTR debuted here last year, we’ve made major progress in their development, and the new model will soon join them on the road to production. I’ve loved driving the Le Mans GTR and beginning the process of dialling in the Driving Perfection that gives every Gordon Murray supercar its distinctive appeal.”

Joining the new model in California will be the company’s Le Mans GTR supercar, which debuted at The Quail last year. Returning as an Experimental Prototype, ‘XP1’ is now a fully operational development vehicle, fresh from running the Goodwood Hill and its dynamic debut at the Le Mans Classic race in July.